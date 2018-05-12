Sport Champions Cup

Saturday 12 May 2018

Leinster 15 Racing 92 12 as it happened: A fourth European title for the province after a gruelling battle in Bilbao

Leinster's players celebrate after the 2018 European Champions Cup final rugby union match between Racing 92 and Leinster at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMONCHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Jonathan Sexton of Leinster during the European Rugby Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and Racing 92 at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Dan Leavy of Leinster is tackled by Yannick Nyanga of Racing 92 during the European Rugby Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and Racing 92 at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Garry Ringrose of Leinster is tackled by Virimi Vakatawa of Racing 92 during the European Rugby Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and Racing 92 at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Jonathan Sexton of Leinster prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and Racing 92 at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Leinster supporter, Eoin O'Driscoll, from Goatstown, Dublin, prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and Racing 92 at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

Captain Isa Nacewa kicked the winning penalty with less than two minutes to go as Leinster ground out a narrow victory over Racing 92.

 

Online Editors

