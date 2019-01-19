Sport Champions Cup

Saturday 19 January 2019

Leicester vs Ulster, Champions Cup: Dan McFarland's men look to book quarter-final place at Welford Road

12 January 2019; Jacob Stockdale of Ulster on his way to scoring his side's second try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 Round 5 match between Ulster and Racing 92 at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, Co. Antrim. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Adam McKendry

Ulster can qualify for the Champions Cup quarter-finals at Welford Road this afternoon, as they take on Leicester. Follow all the action in our live blog:

 

Online Editors

