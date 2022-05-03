Leicester plan to keep Jonathan Sexton on the back foot

Ben Youngs knows enough about Jonathan Sexton to identify him as an enduring threat to his side’s European hopes.

“I admire his ability to still produce and performance comes from his ability to still strive for more and constantly want more,” says Sexton’s erstwhile Lions team-mate.

“He has won everything but he still has a huge amount of self-drive and that is something I massively respect,” added the Leicester man.

“He’s never dropped his performances. He has always continued to get better and he is still an absolute key cog to Ireland, let alone Leinster. He is someone I massively respect.”

But the English scrum-half is also experienced enough to identify that, unlike the uncertain national team of the late Joe Schmidt and early Andy Farrell eras, when stopping Sexton and Ireland were the same thing, Leinster pose multi-faceted threats.

His sniping rival Jamison Gibson-Park will be amongst them.

“From our point of view, it is not necessarily about stopping Johnny, even though he is very important to them.

“It is about minimising the amount of times he has front-foot ball, minimising the amount of times he and Jamison have quick ball because they will punish us.

“Jamison is a running half-back. He plays at a nice tempo and likes to pick off defenders. He is going to be absolutely key, he knows Johnny as well as I know George Ford and that battle of the half-backs is going to be very important.

“If you get quick, crisp ball you can dictate things, you can get out and take defenders on and all that.

“One of Ireland’s successes has certainly been how quick and efficient their breakdown is and we expect to see that again because a lot of those guys play for Ireland and that cohesion is there in spades.”