Legendary All Black Dan Carter OUT of Champions Cup final due to injury

Carter misses the Champions Cup decider against Leinster in the San Memes stadium in Bilbao due to injury and is replaced on the substitutes bench by French international Remi Tales.

LATE CHANGE: Dan Carter has been ruled out of today’s Champions Cup final due to a hamstring injury. Rémi Talès replaces him on @Racing92 ’s bench. #ChampionsCup #Bilbao2018 pic.twitter.com/6H7nUfgYyt

It is the latest injury setback for Ciel Et Blanc after talismanic scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud suffered a knee ligament injury last month.

Tales is an experienced operator and has 24 French cap to his name but the loss of Carter will be substantial.