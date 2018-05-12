Legendary All Black Dan Carter OUT of Champions Cup final due to injury
The great Dan Carter will not get the chance to play for the one piece of silverware that has eluded him in his glittering career.
Carter misses the Champions Cup decider against Leinster in the San Memes stadium in Bilbao due to injury and is replaced on the substitutes bench by French international Remi Tales.
LATE CHANGE: Dan Carter has been ruled out of today’s Champions Cup final due to a hamstring injury. Rémi Talès replaces him on @Racing92’s bench. #ChampionsCup #Bilbao2018 pic.twitter.com/6H7nUfgYyt— Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 12, 2018
It is the latest injury setback for Ciel Et Blanc after talismanic scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud suffered a knee ligament injury last month.
Tales is an experienced operator and has 24 French cap to his name but the loss of Carter will be substantial.
"It's a massive blow to the team. He had a niggle on the hamstring and he injured it again yesterday," Chris Masoe, Racing 92's Racing’s skills and defence coach, said.
