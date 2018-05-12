Sport Champions Cup

Saturday 12 May 2018

Legendary All Black Dan Carter OUT of Champions Cup final due to injury

Dan Carter during the Racing 92 Rugby Captain's Run at San Mames Stadium, in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Dan Carter during the Racing 92 Rugby Captain's Run at San Mames Stadium, in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

The great Dan Carter will not get the chance to play for the one piece of silverware that has eluded him in his glittering career.

Carter misses the Champions Cup decider against Leinster in the San Memes stadium in Bilbao due to injury and is replaced on the substitutes bench by French international Remi Tales.

It is the latest injury setback for Ciel Et Blanc after talismanic scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud suffered a knee ligament injury last month.

Tales is an experienced operator and has 24 French cap to his name but the loss of Carter will be substantial.

"It's a massive blow to the team. He had a niggle on the hamstring and he injured it again yesterday," Chris Masoe, Racing 92's Racing’s skills and defence coach, said.

More to follow

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport