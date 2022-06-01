| 15.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

La Rochelle’s triumph shows the magic that can be achieved when you take Europe seriously

Brendan Fanning

La Rochelle are the fourth team to win the Champions Cup. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

La Rochelle are the fourth team to win the Champions Cup. Image credit: Sportsfile.

La Rochelle are the fourth team to win the Champions Cup. Image credit: Sportsfile.

La Rochelle are the fourth team to win the Champions Cup. Image credit: Sportsfile.

“It’s good for the tournament, in fairness,” declared one of the EPCR staff as we headed out the door after an exhausting day at a sweaty Stade Velodrome. “It shows what can be achieved.”

That wasn't the time or place to stand and argue the toss. Half an hour earlier the La Rochelle squad had made their way out through the mixed zone, as happy and relaxed a bunch of people as you could imagine.

Most Watched

Privacy