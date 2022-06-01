“It’s good for the tournament, in fairness,” declared one of the EPCR staff as we headed out the door after an exhausting day at a sweaty Stade Velodrome. “It shows what can be achieved.”

That wasn't the time or place to stand and argue the toss. Half an hour earlier the La Rochelle squad had made their way out through the mixed zone, as happy and relaxed a bunch of people as you could imagine.

They had made a mockery of the 11-point spread offered pre-match by the bookies.

Surely they had advised their nearest and dearest, as the week unfolded and it was clear Will Skelton would be fit to start, to have a nibble at that?

They had seen Leinster’s scrum struggle in the quarter-final against Leicester Tigers. They had seen more of the same in the semi-final against Toulouse.

A year ago it was the scrum that opened the door to La Rochelle beating Leinster in the semi-final of this competition. Even allowing for a few different runners and riders, why on earth would they not be bullish about repeating the trick?

As they headed out to the bus you wondered what their next battle plan looked like, for the Top 14 is just bracing itself for the charge around the final bend.

If all goes well, they have four games left: this weekend’s final round of the regular season away to Lyon, whom they beat earlier in the campaign, followed possibly by quarters, semis and final.

First, however, there was some celebrating to be done. Then back to training today. Given their busy dance card, that’s a decent enough little interval.

Over the years in Europe’s premier competition, we have been given many iconic images. In 2006, for example, the cutaway to Limerick’s thronged O’Connell Street, relayed to the big screen in the Millennium Stadium, was as uplifting for the Munster players as it was deflating to Biarritz.

The unfairness of sharing that kind of image in the stadium during a final is obvious, so now we are given images from post-match. In this case the old port in La Rochelle, rammed with fans celebrating a result that puts their town in a group of 13 clubs who have won the trophy over 27 seasons.

Making the breakthrough doesn’t guarantee you a place at the top table. In 1997 Brive won the second running of the new competition, and despite being competitive until that team broke up, that was that.

Bath won the third and haven’t been within an ass’s roar since then. Despite being one of the best resourced clubs in Europe, they are going through an existential crisis.

Ulster were next up, in 1999. That was probably iconic image number one: a packed Lansdowne Road gave the Heineken Cup its biggest attendance then, and with Colomiers bringing a handful of supporters, it was an impressive red sea.

Did Ulster and the IRFU make hay while the sun was beating down on this scene?

The next season they lost the opener, away to Bourgoin. Home against Wasps in the second round they were beaten out the gate of Ravenhill.

When interviewed afterwards, Lawrence Dallaglio did a fine job of being diplomatic about Ulster’s challenge when clearly he thought they were a pushover. Llanelli were next up in Belfast and did the same thing to the champions.

As part of a country that put a high value on European success – entry every season was a doddle – and given their unique political position, Ulster were always likely to reappear in the knockouts.

Getting beaten in the round of 16 this season was their seventh time at the sharp end since winning in ’99.

La Rochelle are on a different trajectory, however. Evidently French rugby is in its strongest position since the Heineken Cup kicked off in 1995/96.

Even when Toulon were on their three in a row from 2013-15, the French national side were a joke, floundering in the Six Nations, finishing sixth, fourth and fourth in those seasons.

With just over a year to a home World Cup, France are perfectly positioned. La Rochelle are making a contribution to club and country.

But will other French clubs look at those scenes from that attractive holiday spot on the west coast and take up the chase?

Aside from Europhiles like Toulouse, Racing and Clermont, the only thing visible on the road ahead for French clubs is the Top 14 – surviving there in the first place, making the play-offs in the second and perhaps winning it in the third.

Meantime in Brexit Britain, the love for Europe is struggling to survive. Scotland and Wales couldn’t raise a gallop between them, and English clubs sound almost French in their pursuit of domestic bliss.

Hopefully this will change, for England has the potential to bring four heavyweights to the table every season: Saracens, Leicester, Exeter and Harlequins.

If you present this to the rugby folks of Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town, you will get a warm reaction. Now that URC has gifted those cities Heineken Champions Cup rugby next season, EPCR are hopeful the quality will be top drawer.

The format for 2022/23 will be the same – 24 clubs qualifying with eight teams each from the Premiership, Top 14 and URC – but the wear and tear will be as hard on the players as it will on be the environment.

The impact of the South Africans will be seen not just through what they bring to the field but in what kind of sides are picked by teams travelling to play them.

So yes, of course it’s great to see a small outfit like La Rochelle getting to the top of the tree, but maybe the best bit is they did it before this European rugby carousel becomes a cross-hemisphere competition, with all the baggage that will bring.