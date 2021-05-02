La Rochelle vs Leinster: Four key questions ahead of crunch Champions Cup semi-final

A FAMILIAR foe stands between Leinster and yet another night on Broadway.

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle look to take down the four-star generals in today’s Champions Cup semi-final on the Atlantic seaboard.

Some 15 years since he vaulted an advertising hoarding and raced to the terrace to celebrate the try that brought down Leinster in a memorable all Irish final-four clash at Lansdowne Road, ROG goes big-game hunting once more.

Here are some of the talking points ahead of a mouth-watering clash.

1 – WILL O’GARA MAKE THE IRFU AN OFFER THEY CANNOT REFUSE?

Maybe it will be Munster, maybe it will be Ireland, but destiny is surely propelling Ronan O’Gara toward one of the elite, highly-pressurised coaching posts in his native land.

O’Gara’s impressive body of work in France and New Zealand, his legendary status as one of Ireland’s greatest players, his towering rugby intellect, curious mind and exceptional communication skills all point towards an eventual high-profile return to where it all began.

ROG himself insists there is no such “masterplan” and he has inked a three-year deal to remain with La Rochelle, the Atlantic seaboard club he has guided to rugby’s top table.

Famously, his try that did for Leinster at the old Lansdowne Road on a scorching April Sunday in 2006 sparked the kind of wild celebrations among the crimson hordes which shook the antique arena to its foundations.

If he can take the Dublin club down in a second European semi-final, it could have equally seismic repercussions.

At the very least, the hankering among Munster fans to see their most decorated quarterback return might rival the deafening chorus from that imperishable afternoon 15 years ago.

2 – CAN BYRNE STEP OUT OF SEXTON’S SHADOW?

Those who know Ross Byrne best insist the blood that runs through his veins might have been iced in the Antarctic.

A refrigerated temperament will be the very least required as he seeks to step out of the giant and suffocating shadow cast by Johnny Sexton’s life of high achievement.

Byrne is 26, a three-season Irish international, a Champions Cup winner who today becomes a Leinster centurion.

He was a key 17-point-off-the-bench contributor to the April uprising that unseated Exeter from the European throne.

And yet his place in the hierarchy is widely perceived to be defined in just two words: Sexton’s understudy.

But as the hour-glass empties on the career of Leinster’s most celebrated star, Byrne’s opportunity to make a defining statement has arrived.

With Leinster’s medics deeming it overly risky for Sexton to play after his latest head injury, Byrne is tasked with taking down a Gallic giant on French soil.

He has seized the moment before. He was a nerveless match-winner against Ulster in a Champions Cup quarter-final two years ago and was chosen ahead of Sexton for the recent Pro 14 victory over Munster.

Yet a turbulent afternoon in the Ireland cockpit against England cast doubts on whether he could climb to the highest terrain that was the natural habitat for Sexton and La Rochelle’s Irish coach O’Gara.

Today is a gilded opportunity to present a compelling counter-argument.

3 – CAN RINGROSE MAKE A LIONS STATEMENT?

Warren Gatland is not the kind for soapy sentiment, so when he name-checks Garry Ringrose as one of the unluckiest players to miss out on selection for the 2017 Lions his words carry authentic weight.

It would be a major surprise, if not quite the sensation it would have been a year ago, if Ringrose was not included when the 2021 touring party is unveiled on Thursday.

The Dubliner has endured frustration, a twice broken, twice wired jaw restricting his minutes and foiling efforts to locate the best of the grace and balance and imagination which mark him out as one of the game’s easiest on the eye talents.

Ringrose has been outshone by the sensational upsurge in the form of his Leinster and Ireland midfield partner Robbie Henshaw.

He has spoken candidly of his ambition to pull the storied red shirt over his shoulders.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a major ambition to be involved in something like the Lions. It would have been a dream from when I was a kid watching.”

With the Welsh powerhouse George North ruled out by injury last week, Ringrose’s name is likely to be already inked into Gatland’s 36-man squad for South Africa.

A timely exhibition of the centre’s dancing feet, sharp mind and velvet touch will surely erase any lingering specks of doubts that might dwell in the Kiwi’s mind.

4 – CAN TONER ENJOY AN INDIAN SUMMER?

Devin Toner feared Leinster had stamped a May 2021 sell-by date to his skyscraping 6’11” frame.

When he, Michael Bent and Scott Fardy were afforded the honour of lifting the Pro 14 trophy it felt like a final 21-gun salute to their time at the RDS.

That suspicion grew when Bent and Fardy announced their retirement.

Toner, 34, and custodian of a record-breaking haul of Leinster appearances, was planning his goodbyes.

“I pretty much thought I was going as well, to be honest.”

And then he was offered a one-year contract extension.

A profitable line-out shift alongside James Ryan would go a long way to justifying Leinster’s faith.