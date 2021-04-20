La Rochelle to get weekend off ahead of Champions Cup semi-final clash with Leinster

A Covid-19 outbreak at Brive looks set to claim this Saturday's Top 14 clash against La Rochelle, leaving Jono Gibbes and Ronan O'Gara free to concentrate fully on their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster on Sunday week.

League officials are expected to postpone the game later today in a move that would allow the first-time semi-finalists extra time to rest and recover while preparing to face Leo Cullen's side.

O'Gara is sweating on the fitness of his half-backs after World Cup-winning scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow left the field with a neck injury during Sunday's win over Lyon and his fellow New Zealander Ihaia West suffered a shoulder problem.

His absence will compound the loss of France out-half Jules Plisson who is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue.

La Rochelle have been hugely impressive in their march through the European knockout stages, beating Gloucester and Sale Sharks in the last couple of weeks.

Currently second in the Top 14, they're fighting on two fronts and the postponement of the Brive game may cause some fixture congestion down the line.

Jeremy Davidson's club reported six cases last Thursday and a further eight this morning, meaning the fixture is likely to join last weekend's game against Clermont in being postponed.

