La Rochelle 32 Leinster 23: How Leo Cullen’s men rated in Champions Cup semi-final defeat  

Andrew Porter: Like many in the Leinster ranks, the prop failed to have his usual impact when introduced

Hugo Keenan 4

La Rochelle’s kept their targeted kicking game away from the full-back who was an onlooker for the most part.

Jordan Larmour 4

His aerial weakness was exposed and, although some of his kick-chase work was good, he’ll have regrets about that final pass to McGrath at a pivotal point.

Garry Ringrose 4

Only once did he look like breaking the La Rochelle stranglehold, spend most of the day on the back foot, scrambling.

Robbie Henshaw 4

This was as quiet as he's been for a long, long time. Fronted up as ever, but didn’t have the influence we’ve come to expect.

James Lowe 4

The yellow card was a tad harsh, but he could possibly have done more having made a good tackle. Some decent moments in attack, but his influence was minimal.

Ross Byrne 4

Overcame early miss to kick well and scored a late try, but his assurance faded as the game went on and he rarely challenged the La Rochelle line.

Luke McGrath 4

Half-backs rarely look that good when a team is monstered up front and the normally measured McGrath struggled to have an influence and couldn't hold Larmour's pass.

Cian Healy 4

Powerful in contact and scrummaged well and carried hard in the tight exchanges before making way as the game began to slip away.

Rónan Kelleher 6

Key in Leinster’s fast start and solid out of touch, he was one of the few who continued to win collisions as the game slipped away.

Tadhg Furlong 5

Impressively took his try, threw in a fantastic breakdown turnover but his influence faded as the day went on.

Devin Toner 4

Won two second-half lineouts without even getting in the air, but the team couldn’t capitalise and he wasn’t really a factor in how the game unfolded.

James Ryan 4

Got isolated in possession twice in the first-half which summed up an off-colour day for the Ireland star who has had precious little game-time.

Rhys Ruddock 5

A physical effort came to an end when he was forced off after 28 minutes and his team missed him badly.

Josh van der Flier 5

Stopped a try with one superb tackle and brought as much energy as he could, but as the tight five began to struggle his influence waned.

Jack Conan 4

Needed a big one to get on the Lions plane and, while he had some good moments, he couldn’t get his team going forward.

Coach — Leo Cullen 4

Another frustrating day for the coach as the team struggled to go up a level. Jono Gibbes and Ronan O’Gara’s homework paid off and the Leinster brains trust need a re-think for these biggest games.

Bench impact 3

The game was already slipping away from the team by the time the subs came on. Ryan Baird struggled to handle Skelton and the big beasts, James Tracy, Ed Byrne and Andrew Porter couldn’t turn the tide and Scott Fardy and Rory O’Loughlin came on too late to influence matters.