Kolbe weaves his magic as Toulouse end Ulster's unbeaten home record

Matt Faddes of Ulster is tackled by Antoine Dupont of Toulouse during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 1 match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by John Dickson/Sportsfile

A full 26 games later, Fortress Ravenhill was finally breached as Toulouse handed Ulster a rare but ultimately costly defeat in their Champions Cup opener.

Ulster will wonder how they managed to have to settle for a losing bonus point, as despite dominating territory and possession, Toulouse showed all of their European experience to dig out the win.

The heavy Belfast rain didn’t fill you with much confidence about seeing any sort of decent attacking rugby, but both teams defied the horrible conditions to deliver a titanic tussle that was high class.

However, it was Toulouse who edged the pulsating battle four tries to three, but Ulster will look back on this opening night loss with huge regrets as they were the better side throughout, but were undone by Toulouse’s magicians Cheslin Kolbe and Antoine Dupont.

Kolbe scored a sensational try in either half, as Dupont popped up with a crucial score just before the break. Rob Herring also scored a brace, but it wasn’t enough as Ulster coughed up an early 12-0 lead to fall short.

The visitors struggled to settle and Ulster sensed blood as they turned down a kickable three points shy of the quarter-hour.

The pack steam-rolled Toulouse over their own line, as Herring cleverly peeled off the maul to score. John Cooney added the extras for an early 7-0 lead and the scrum-half was soon lining up a second conversion for a try that he played a key role in.

Thomas Ramos kicked the restart out on the full and from the resulting scrum, Ulster launched a stunning set-piece move.

Cooney ran a loop play off Ian Madigan and found Matt Faddes. The winger made ground before off-loading back inside for James Hume, who in turn fed Madigan to score a scintillating try for 12-0.

Just as it looked as though the hosts would kick on, Toulouse exploded into life with their first of three cracking individual tries.

Kolbe had hardly got a look in, but as soon as Toulouse kept the ball alive and quickly moved it wide to their electric winger, the alarm bells were ringing.

The Springboks superstar eyed up Michael Lowry before dinking the ball over the full-back’s head. Kolbe’s pace beat Madigan to the ball and the winger used the wet conditions to slide his way over the line for a brilliant score.

Ramos’ kick cut the gap to five points, and there was still time left for Toulouse to turn the game on its head with a second converted try just before the break.

Again, it came courtesy of a moment of magic as Dupont served up another reminder of his class, as he burst through a narrow gap, turned on the afterburners, sold Michael Lowry with a dummy and dived over. Ramos made no mistake in front of the posts, as Ulster trailed 14-12 at half-time.

A Cooney penalty shortly after the restart ensured that his side weren’t behind for long, as Ulster went 15-14 in front, but he was unable to extend that lead even further with a second early penalty.

It proved to be a costly miss as Toulouse worked their way down the other end of the pitch and crashed over for a third converted try courtesy of Rory Arnold.

Cooney was handed a chance to make amends towards the hour mark, but just as they did in the first half, Ulster opted for the corner and it paid off through Herring’s second converted try as Ulster went 22-21 ahead.

However, back came Toulouse again, as that man Kolbe stepped up to mark and inside Stockdale with lethal footwork. It was Kolbe at his brilliant best, as he clinched the bonus point before Maxime Medard was yellow carded.

It mattered little as Ramos smacked over a penalty from halfway to seal the victory, as Ulster’s proud 25-game unbeaten home record came to a shuddering halt.

Ulster: M Lowry, M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; I Madigan (C Gilroy 73), J Cooney; E O’Sullivan (A Warwick 75), R Herring (J Andrew 55), M Moore (T O’Toole 52); A O’Connor, S Carter (capt) (D O’Connor 50); M Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee (G Jones 44).

Toulouse: M Medard; M Lebel (P Ahki 54), S Guitoune, R Ntamack, C Kolbe; T Ramos, A Dupont (A Bales 63); C Baille (R Neti 55), J Marchand (capt) (Reps: G Marchand 71), C Faumuina (D Ainu’u 55); R Arnold (Y Youyoutte 62), J Tekori (E Meafou 55); R Elstadt, A Placines (L Madaule 55), S Tolofua.

Ref: M Carley (England).

