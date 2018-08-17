Champions Cup holders Leinster will kick off this year's competition with a game against Wasps at the RDS, it has been revealed.

Key Leinster and Munster matches set to clash as full Champions Cup pool stage fixtures are revealed

Leo Culllen's men will host the English giants on Friday October 12 at 19.45, with Munster into action the following afternoon in what is a tricky opening fixture away to Exeter Chiefs at 15.15.

Ulster also start their European campaign on Saturday October 13, with their home game against Leicester kicking off at 17.30.

The crucial back-to-back fixtures in December see Leinster travel to Bath before hosting the English side at the Aviva Stadium, with Munster and Ulster clashing with Castres and Scarlets respectively.

One issue arises for fans on matchday four, with Castres vs Munster and Leinster vs Bath set to clash as the former kicks off at 18.30, and the latter at 17.30.

Here are the full pool stage fixtures for the Irish teams:

Round One

Friday 12 October – Leinster v Wasps, RDS, 19.45

Saturday 13 October – Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Sandy Park, 15.15

Saturday 13 October – Ulster v Leicester, Kingspan Stadium, 17.30

Round Two

Saturday 20 October – Munster v Gloucester, Thomond Park, 13.00

Saturday 20 October – Racing 92 v Ulster, Paris La Defense Arena, 18.30

Sunday 21 October – Toulouse v Leinster, Stade Ernest Wallon, 16.15

Round Three

Friday 7th December – Scarlets v Ulster, Parc y Scarlets, 19.45

Saturday 8th December – Bath v Leinster, Recreation Ground, 15.15

Sunday 9th December – Munster v Castres, Thomond Park, 13.00

Round Four

Friday 14th December – Ulster v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium, 19.45

Saturday 15th December – Leinster v Bath, Aviva Stadium, 17.30

Saturday 15th December – Castres v Munster, Stade Pierre Fabre, 18.30

Round Five

Friday 11th January – Gloucester v Munster, Kingsholm Stadium, 19.45

Saturday 12th January – Leinster v Toulouse, RDS, 13.00

Saturday 12th January – Ulster v Racing 92, Kingspan Stadium, 15.15

Round Six

Saturday 19th January – Leicester v Ulster, Welford Road, 15.15

Saturday 19th January – Munster v Exeter Chiefs, Thomond Park, 17.30

Sunday 20th January – Wasps v Leinster, Ricoh Arena 15.15

Online Editors