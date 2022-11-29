Johnny Sexton targeting injury return for Leinster's Racing 92 clash

Stuart Lancaster is hopeful Johnny Sexton will be fit in time for Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup opener away to Racing next week.

The senior coach also downplayed concerns around Leinster’s options at inside centre in light of Robbie Henshaw’s latest setback, with Ciarán Frawley currently out with a knee injury, and Charlie Ngatai struggling with the shoulder issue that forced him off at half-time of last weekend’s win over Glasgow.

Henshaw has been ruled out until January after undergoing wrist surgery last week, as Lancaster confirmed that the midfielder is also still managing the hamstring injury that limited his involvement with Ireland this month.

Sexton is working his way back from a calf problem, and is unlikely to feature against Ulster at the RDS on Saturday, with Lancaster optimistic the captain will be available for the trip to France.

“Hopefully, he’s making all the right noises and is aiming for that, he’s definitely not a million miles away at all,” Lancaster said.

“But he needs to get through this week in terms of the rehab in order to be available for next week, so he’s definitely not a million miles away.”

Henshaw is definitely set for a spell on the sidelines, as his frustrating run of injuries continues.

“His hamstring is on the mend as well, so it’s going to be both at the same time type of thing,” Lancaster explained.

“His wrist isn’t a major thing, but if the hamstring is going to keep him out we thought he might as well get the wrist done at the same time.

“We’re pretty optimistic he’s going to be back early in the new year. He’s certainly in good form, good spirits, he was in today. Obviously it’s disappointing to lose him for Europe but he’ll be back hopefully for the following rounds in Europe.

“We have got the interpros post-Europe, against Munster and Connacht, and he should be back soon after that and we’ve obviously got Frawls (Ciarán Frawley) as well, who would be an option at 12, and Charlie Ngatai, who is pretty adept.”

Ngatai’s shoulder problem is not said to be serious, while James Lowe is expected to make his first appearance of the season against Ulster this weekend, with Jordan Larmour also due to return to training today.

As Sexton is set to sit out the Ulster game in a bid to ensure he is ready to face his former team, Racing. Ross Byrne will get more game-time at out-half, as he looks to build on a positive fortnight, which began when he kicked a difficult late kick to beat Australia.

Certainly, in Lancaster’s mind, Byrne is a hugely valuable member of the Leinster squad, who he believes could have a role to play for Ireland at next year’s World Cup.

“His consistency for Leinster, it can’t be questioned,” Lancaster insisted.

“Hopefully it leads to more opportunities for him.

“I think he does everything really well. He makes the team tick, there is no doubt about that.

“I think his core skills are very good, his passing, catching off both hands, his understanding of the game is excellent, again he’s not a young player. So he’s played for us in many big games.

“I’ve coached him now for seven years and he knows what I’m going to say before I even say it. We know each other that well, there are times when I’m thinking things in the box and he’s doing them on the field at the same time I’m thinking it. So yeah, we’d be very aligned in terms of how we see the game.

“He’s learnt a huge amount from Johnny and so he’s had a great role model to follow and he’s always had great people pushing him from behind, whether it is Ciarán or Harry or Joey (Carbery) when he was here.”