In terms of being recognized for greatness, this current Leinster cohort has been hovering on the edge for much longer than they would wish. Beaten finalists in 2019, quarter-finalists in 2020 and losing semi-finalists in 2021, the harsh lessons learned when coming second to Saracens in the first two and La Rochelle a year ago have been ingrained and what we are witnessing now is a squad on a mission.

There is still one massive hurdle to be overcome on French soil and while not for one minute are we taking anything for granted never has an Irish representative in the final been better positioned.

What we witnessed in the Aviva on Saturday was a team at the top of its considerable game and delivering a performance for the ages in a European showdown.

Yes, there were glitches, with the scrum coming immediately to mind, but in terms of delivering as close as it gets to the total package on a stage when it really mattered, this was a statement of collective intent.

It didn’t take rocket science to highlight the importance of the battle of the halves, once each forward unit produced the expected level of possession. Ownership of the ball was split almost down the middle, with the home team shading it 51 to 49 per cent, but the telling statistics beyond that reveal a collision success rate of 46 per cent to Leinster when compared to less than half that (21 per cent) to the reigning champions. This is a hugely relevant stat, as it reflects a state of mind and body honed on the hurt of the sobering disappointments referred to above.

Regal

To that, add an astonishingly high figure of over 75 per cent passing rate mapped by Johnny Sexton in what was a truly regal performance from a most worthy recipient of the ‘Star of the Match’ award.

That battle at half-back was just one of many key jousts but when it comes to a pragmatic analysis, Antoine Dupont was good but Jamison Gibson-Park (despite an early howler with Dupont running three-quarters the length of the pitch for a gifted try) was even better. Sexton easily won his private battle over Romain Ntamack, the Grand Slam-winning out-half immediately opposite.

When the current Leinster and Irish captain keeps a rein on that red mist reserved for officials, he is still up there with the best. Indeed were a Lions team being picked to tour anywhere right now, I defy anyone to argue against Sexton being the number one out-half based on current form and attitude. Ntamack had his moments but the man in the blue 10 was in a different class.

Right from the first whistle, and in laying down an early speed marker, Leinster illustrated a different appreciation of creative attacking space to almost anything in the comparable Munster coaching manual as witnessed all this season and again, despite such a courageous team effort at the same venue against the same opposition seven days before. Mikey Prendergast’s arrival can’t come quickly enough.

The loss of Tadhg Furlong was most disconcerting. In that opening quarter, the original all-singing, all-dancing prop produced a variety of attacking passes of which any back in any team would be proud. But it is alongside Andrew Porter either side of Rónan Kelleher and/or Dan Sheehan he is most needed for Marseille. And yes – that pyrotechnic passing would be most welcome too.

While Sexton took star billing, it was one of those rare days for a team when almost every single one could have been included in that frame. From Porter right through to Hugo Keenan, each and every one was on top of his game. But with James Ryan, both flankers (Josh van der Flier simply has to be Irish player of the year), Gibson-Park, both centres (particularly Robbie Henshaw on this occasion) and the again truly outstanding James Lowe very much to the fore.

But I have deliberately left one name out and that is Ross Molony. To suggest the former St Michael’s and periodic Leinster skipper is an unsung hero would be an insult. This is his time and as the old saying goes, ‘good things come to those who wait’. Devin Toner brought different and more obvious qualities alongside the industrious Ryan to the boiler house but right now, Molony is the right player in the right place at the right time, however long it may have taken for him to slot into place.

Rugged

Yes, he is rugged and industrious but you cannot put a value on the soft and sensitive ball-handling touches, which in the white heat of battle are providing all sorts of added options for the wise old playmaker in chief, Sexton, to exploit.

The cards are falling nicely too, with a home quarter-final in the URC already determined thereby ensuring a shadow squad will face Munster next up. We have complained in times past of Leinster travelling understrength, specifically to Limerick for the Christmas festive fixture, but not a word this time round.

Leo Cullen, Stuart Lancaster, Felipe Contepomi and the rest did Irish rugby proud. Nothing is guaranteed in sport – anything can happen on any given day. One misplaced tackle and the best-laid plans can be ripped apart but on this compelling evidence, the stars are aligning with the fifth, even on French soil, very much Leinster’s to lose.