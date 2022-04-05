Johnny Sexton on track to make return for Connacht clash – Stuart Lancaster

Johnny Sexton is expected to return to the Leinster team for Friday night’s Champions Cup round of 16 first leg clash with Connacht at the Sportsground.

The Leinster and Ireland captain sat out last weekend’s comfortable win over Munster and although Ross Byrne impressed, Sexton is pushing to play his first club game since January.

Sexton trained well yesterday, according to Stuart Lancaster, and while the 36-year-old out-half was eager to feature in the trip to Thomond Park, Leinster’s senior coach insisted there is a mutual understanding that his game-time would be managed.

“He’s still pretty competitive,” Lancaster said. “He’s keen to come back in. He’s not like his enthusiasm has diminished in any way, shape or form.

“He’s desperate to get up to speed so he can lead from the front because he’s the captain of the team.

“Naturally, Johnny wants to play every game, but also I think there’s a general understanding both from him and us (coaches) that that is not going to be the case all the time.”

Andrew Porter (ankle), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder) and Jordan Larmour (hip) are nearing a return to action, while James Ryan is also said to be doing well following his latest worrying concussion.

“He’s training. He’s not doing contact, so we’re just making sure that we look after him. He is training away,” Lancaster added.

“There’s a fair amount of science and people he can speak to. We’ve got a good plan for him to make sure he comes back and comes back confident and ready. We want to make sure we do right by him so we’re not going to rush it.”