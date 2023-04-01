‘Johnny Sexton is out there selling tickets now’ - Leinster aiming for another bumper crowd as they welcome Leicester on Good Friday

Josh van der Flier faces a race to be fit as Leinster brace themselves for a short turnaround before their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester Tigers.

After their 30-15 win over Ulster, Leo Cullen's side have six-days to get ready as their clash with the English side is set to be confirmed for an 8pm start on Good Friday at the Aviva Stadium.

After selling out the Ulster game, the Blues are targeting a 27,000-strong crowd next weekend with the Easter holidays and the short lead-in time set to hit the attendance.

“It was amazing support out there," Leo Cullen said of the bumper crowd at Lansdowne Road.

"In terms of an occasion, it’s great. Obviously the conditions made it difficult for it to be a great spectacle. There was a lot of kicking from both teams.

"That unfortunately is just the way it is, lashing rain and you’ve got to play the conditions. I thought we played the game in the right area, generally, and that’s important, just playing down the right ends of the field because it’s cup rugby.

"There were a couple of times we did get ourselves into trouble but, overall, we’re pleased to get through because it’s not a straightforward competition is it? If you think you go through the pool stages and then you face Ulster, the good, cohesive team that they are so it’s about getting through. A big thanks to everyone who turned out to be at the game today.

"Johnny Sexton is selling tickets for the game next week now to try to get a big crowd because we’re back here next Friday and I know there’s a lot going on at this time of year but it would be amazing to have a big crowd again."

Van der Flier rolled his ankle during the second-half of a hard-fought win and Cullen said it was too early to say if he'd be available. Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris are due back, however.

"Josh twisted his ankle so we'll see how that is," Cullen said.

"We'll see. I don't know the full extent of it. He seemed to be moving ok, but obviously he's had to come off with it so..."

Leinster met Cullen's old club Leicester in last year's quarter-finals and he knows just what they'll bring to the party.

“A similar type of game isn’t it?" he said.

"They’ll kick a fair bit off 9, very organised in terms of their kick-chase, so they’ll try to play that pressurised, squeeze type of game.

"They played last night in Edinburgh in pretty horrific conditions.

"Hopefully it’s a slightly drier day so you can see bit more fluid, running rugby from both teams.

"You see the way England played here a couple of weeks ago, that sort of Steve Borthwick template.

"They’re pretty big into their stats in terms of kicking, that sort of kicking metrics stats that they use to play that game model and Richard Wigglesworth as an ex-9, Sarries as well, so he understands what it takes to be successful at the top end of the game.

"It’s going to be a good challenge for us again. Now, just talking to the guys in the dressing room, it’s all about recovery and trying to turn the page quickly, it’s a very unusual sort of dynamic isn’t it?

"In the past you’d have a couple of weeks’ lead-in into this game.

“We played against Leicester last season, they’ve a couple of changes in personnel, obviously George Ford is gone, Handre Pollard is there, so they’ve a tonne of experience in their team so it’s going to be a great test isn’t it?

"A really good test but, again, it’s the occasion. The dynamic of the tournament is very unusual but the occasions are still pretty special.

"We’re very appreciative of the crowd that’s there and if we get a crowd next week as well it would be amazing.”