Leinster will need to put on their best performance of the season without Jonathan Sexton to put Toulouse to the sword in the Champions Cup on Saturday (KO1.0, BT Sport 2).

Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney ruled out as Leo Cullen names Leinster team to play Toulouse

As reported on Independent.ie yesterday, Sexton has a minor calf problem that is too vulnerable to more serious trouble should the out-half receive a bang to it.

And there was further bad news for Lerinster as injury has also ruled Rob Kearney out.

As expected, Ross Byne is named at number 10 alongside Luke McGrath for the sold out clash at the RDS.

Jordan Larmour starts in the number 15 jersey with Adam Byrne on the right wing and Dave Kearney on the left.

Rory O'Loughlin and Garry Ringrose are again the centre partnership having played together in the Munster game over Christmas.

The front row sees Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong scrum down with Scott Fardy and James Ryan behind in the engine room.

The back row features captain Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan at No. 8.

Leinster team

15. Jordan Larmour (31)

14. Adam Byrne (46)

13. Garry Ringrose (58)

12. Rory O’Loughlin (52)

11. Dave Kearney (128)

10. Ross Byrne (60)

9. Luke McGrath (105)

1. Cian Healy (200)

2. Sean Cronin (164)

3. Tadhg Furlong (94)

4. Scott Fardy (33)

5. James Ryan (24)

6. Rhys Ruddock (153) CAPTAIN

7. Josh van der Flier (69)

8. Jack Conan (83)

16. James Tracy (81)

17. Ed Byrne (34)

18. Andrew Porter (43)

19. Ross Molony (76)

20. Max Deegan (No 8)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (63)

22. Noel Reid (111)

23 . Conor O’Brien (10)

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)

Online Editors