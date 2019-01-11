Leinster are dealing with an injury crisis ahead of their crunch Champions Cup clash against Toulouse tomorrow as Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy became the latest Ireland internationals to miss out.

Leinster are dealing with an injury crisis ahead of their crunch Champions Cup clash against Toulouse tomorrow as Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy became the latest Ireland internationals to miss out.

Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney ruled out as Leinster hit with injury crisis ahead of Toulouse clash

Already without Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner (ankle), Leo Cullen has been forced into making several changes against a locked and loaded Toulouse side.

Kearney picked up a low grade quad injury and will assessed ahead of the Wasps game next weekend, as will Leavy who suffered a calf problem in training.

Leinster confirmed that Sexton is rehabbing a tendon issue in his knee and is said to be progressing well. So too is Toner, who misses out with an ankle problem.

In more positive news, Henshaw returned to full training this week following a hamstring injury and he has "passed his objective markers."

Ross Byrne starts at out-half in Sexton's absence, while Jordan Larmour moves to fullback, with Dave Kearney and Adam Byrne selected on the wings.

Leinster team

15. Jordan Larmour (31)

14. Adam Byrne (46)

13. Garry Ringrose (58)

12. Rory O’Loughlin (52)

11. Dave Kearney (128)

10. Ross Byrne (60)

9. Luke McGrath (105)

1. Cian Healy (200)

2. Sean Cronin (164)

3. Tadhg Furlong (94)

4. Scott Fardy (33)

5. James Ryan (24)

6. Rhys Ruddock (153) CAPTAIN

7. Josh van der Flier (69)

8. Jack Conan (83)

16. James Tracy (81)

17. Ed Byrne (34)

18. Andrew Porter (43)

19. Ross Molony (76)

20. Max Deegan (No 8)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (63)

22. Noel Reid (111)

23 . Conor O’Brien (10)

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)

Online Editors