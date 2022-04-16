| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Joey Carbery shines in echo of Munster’s European glory days

Brendan Fanning

Munster seize their moment and provide the faithful with a reminder of good times

Munster's Joey Carbery evades the tackle of Jonny Gray on his way to scoring his side's first try during the Heineken Champions Cup second leg match. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Munster's Joey Carbery evades the tackle of Jonny Gray on his way to scoring his side's first try during the Heineken Champions Cup second leg match. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Munster's Joey Carbery evades the tackle of Jonny Gray on his way to scoring his side's first try during the Heineken Champions Cup second leg match. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Munster's Joey Carbery evades the tackle of Jonny Gray on his way to scoring his side's first try during the Heineken Champions Cup second leg match. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It’s a while since there was a sense of urgency from the crowd milling around the approaches to Thomond Park on a Saturday afternoon in Europe.

What once you took for granted was long since replaced with something else, a run of the mill exercise carried out almost by rote. And in decreasing numbers.

Most Watched

Privacy