Jeremy Loughman inspires Munster in bonus-point victory against Ospreys

A pretty much perfect evening for rugby in South Wales. Not often you get to say that. And not often that despite their wretched record in this competition the home side must have been looking at this Heineken Champions Cup opener in the way you'd be willing forward your date for root canal work.

They are in awful shape these days, short on cash and consequently shorn of the middle tier of players who keep the club above the trapdoor marked 'long way down'.

Yet to their credit Ospreys ploughed this field like it was going to turn up something that might turn their miserable season around. It yielded nothing material but you had to admire their resolve. And you felt for them conceding to James Cronin on the last play of the game, deep into injury time. It didn't change much for the home side but for Munster it was a direct hit when it looked like they would have to settle for just four points.

Having conceded on almost 79 minutes to Aled Davies it looked like that would be the consolation for the home team. Munster refused to leave the scene without their prize. So those last gaps penalties were put to the corner, and the maul delivered. Impressive stuff.

From the outset Ospreys had taken advantage of referee Karl Dickson, who looked like he had dropped into the wrong house party and wasn't sure if he knew anybody. So best not to offend the lads who were hosting it.

So the scrum was a mess and with both teams competing on most of the breakdowns it got messy, quickly. There wasn't any great hurry on players to roll away from the tackle. And Conor Murray looked like he would lose the will to live. He would have felt better at the final whistle.

For the first 40 minutes Murray's team had played mostly one-out rugby where the chances of the first receiver doing anything other than carrying were remote. Jeremy Loughman, making his first start in this competition had rattled up 11 carries by half time; his buddy on the other side, John Ryan, had chalked up a respectable seven. That's a savage workload from two lads who had a raft of resets on top of the four completed scrums. Loughman would be rewarded with the man of the match gong, and fair enough.

So was it working? Well, by the half time whistle the home team's body language – they had completed 126 of 137 tackles – suggested they were blowing out of an orifice other than nose or mouth. Yet on the scoreboard they were very much in touch, at 6-13.

Local boy Luke Price had kept them in touch with two penalties to stay level with what Tyler Bleyendaal was doing for Munster. The difference had come with a try for Loughman six minutes before the break after men in red had gone after men in black through phase after phase until they got over the white line. It was referred upstairs but came back positive. Another 10 minutes in that period would have suited the away side, but they had to settle for what they had.

The second period opened with Ospreys getting stuck in manfully again, but their prospects were shredded by a horrible couple of minutes where Munster skewered them. First, at last, a perfect lineout position to see if the away side had something clever up their sleeves. They did. A very clever play dragged the Ospreys pack away from the touchline leaving the excellent Tommy O'Donnell peeling around the front into clear space. It took a while to finish the move but when they went wide to the far side Keith Earls was on hand to finish – a close call.

Then before the crowd had time to take that on board they were hit again. Scott Otten got stripped in a carry and two quick passes had Andrew Conway tearing off down the wing. He covered more than 50 metres in short order, and Bleyendaal's conversion put Munster clear at 25-6 with half an hour to play.

It wasn't a great look to concede to replacement Aled Davies with the clock showing just over a minute left, but Munster couldn't somehow managed to change the shape of things. Racing know what they're in for in Limerick on Saturday.

Ospreys: C Evans (J Hook 62); H Dirksen, T Thomas-Wheeler, S Williams (K Williams 60), T Williams; L Price, S Venter (A Davies 51); R Jones (N Smith 51), S Otten (I Phillips 60), M Fia (G Gajion 70), M Orle, L Ashley (B Davies 51), D Lydiate (capt), M Morris (S Cross 51), O Cracknell

Munster: M Haley; A Conway (S Arnold 72), C Farrell, R Scannell (D Goggin 68), K Earls; T Bleyendaal, C Murray (A Mathewson 66); J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan (51), S Archer, J Kleyn (T Beirne 55), B Holland, P O'Mahony (capt), CJ Stander, T O'Donnell (A Botha 59)

Referee: K Dickson (England)

Scorers: Ospreys 13 (A Davies try; L Price 2 pens, con) Munster 32 (J Loughman, K Earls, A Conway, J Cronin try each; T Bleyendaal 2 pens, 3 cons)

