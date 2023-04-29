Jamison Gibson-Park sounds Champions Cup battle cry: ‘We are in a better place than we were last year’

Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park believes his side are in a better place now compared to this time last year, when they beat Toulouse and advanced to the Heineken Champions Cup final.

Gibson-Park delivered an outstanding man-of-the-match performance, as Leinster clinically dispatched Toulouse 41-22 to book their place in the Aviva Stadium final on May 20.

Leinster await the winners of Sunday’s second semi-final between defending champions La Rochelle and Exeter.

Gibson-Park is confident that Leinster can go one better than 12 months ago after falling short to Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

"A lot of individuals have come on a long way since this time last year,” Gibson-Park said.

“Obviously it’s down to a lot of hard work but I think for sure, we are in a better place than we were last year.

“Our game-plan has evolved in certain areas. We have obviously had Goody (Andrew Goodman) come in, he has been pretty unreal in terms of our set-piece strike and things. Areas like that have certainly come on.

“The individual thing is pretty massive as well. The more we improve as individuals, the better we will be as a team.”

Leinster will be closely watching events unfolding in Bordeaux on Sunday, with La Rochelle favourites to beat Exeter and make it into a third consecutive final.

Privately at least, Leo Cullen’s men would love another crack at the French side.

“They have obviously got the better of us, whenever you think of it (last year) it seems like the one that got away a little bit,” Gibson-Park maintained.

“They were obviously very good on the day and probably deserved winners in the end.”

Gibson-Park underlined his importance to club and country with an outstanding all-round display, as he dovetailed well with Ross Byrne, who continues to deputise for the injured Johnny Sexton.

"Ross is great with the detail and he drives a lot of that during the week,” Gibson-Park said of his half-back partner.

“It’s not just him, it’s right across the board.

“We have got an incredible group of leadership guys. They do an awesome job in terms of putting our plan together with the coaches.

“I’m not involved in that group so much, but for sure, I do my part in meetings and that kind of thing. It’s probably an area I’ve come on in.

“It was tough going. They’re obviously a great side who play a pretty attractive brand as well. It was different preparation.

“I think the first-half performance was pretty good. We were pretty patchy I think in the second-half, a little bit of that is down to the weather probably, it started to lash. But overall, it was pretty good.”