Jamison Gibson-Park shows his class as five-try Leinster book place in home Champions Cup final

Leinster 42 Toulouse 17

Jason Jenkins of Leinster, second from left, celebrates with teammates Josh van der Flier, Michael Ala'alatoa and Ciarán Frawley after scoring his side's fifth try — © SPORTSFILE

Leo Cullen can finally burn that 2003 programme that's been taking up space on his desk. His Leinster side erased the long-held memories of that disastrous semi-final defeat to Perpignan and raised the roof as they booked their place in a Lansdowne Road final for the first time.

This was billed as a clash for the ages, but it ended up being pretty one-sided as Toulouse couldn’t match their hosts’ precision and discipline across 80 minutes as they lost their third Dublin semi-final since 2019.

Leinster will find out tomorrow if it’s La Rochelle or Exeter Chiefs who’ll be coming to Dublin in three weeks’ time and on this evidence they’ll take some stopping.

In front of a crowd of 46,823, they barely missed their trio of starting backs with Charlie Ngatai stepping up seamlessly in Robbie Henshaw’s absence and Jamison Gibson-Park outshining Antoine Dupont with a masterful performance at scrum-half.

For 14 minutes it was the contest we were expecting, but a series of unfortunate events struck Toulouse and Leinster are too good a team not to take advantage.

Ross Byrne kicked Leinster in front, but Toulouse struck back with Thomas Ramos launching a stunning 50:22 kick that gave the French side the platform to attack.

Leinster sacked the initial drive, so they tried Plan B and Jack Willis made big gains off Richie Arnold’s pass before the backs swung left where Pita Ahki batted Gibson-Park aside to score.

Ramos converted, but after Byrne had pulled a penalty back, the full-back was involved in two incidents that put his team on the back foot.

First, he hopelessly misjudged a Gibson-Park box-kick and carried it into touch and when Leinster attacked wide the centre Pierre-Louis Barassi got injured and was forced off.

Having gone with a six/two split of forwards and backs on the bench, Ugo Mola was forced into a major backline rejig that saw Antoine Dupont move to out-half as reserve scrum-half Paul Graou came on.

Just as they were getting used to the new set-up, Ramos batted on a Gibson-Park pass and saw yellow. By the time he returned, Leinster were almost out of sight.

Jack Conan was the man who touched down twice during a stunning 10 minute power play from the locals who regained the lead from the penalty Ramos coughed up.

Dan Sheehan peeled off the maul and went close, Jimmy O’Brien almost went over from Gibson-Park’s clever pass and Andrew Porter found his No 8 who powered over.

Willis handed Leinster their next chance to attack. Again, Byrne put them in position and Gibson-Park showed all the vision to find Josh van der Flier wide and his neat pass sent Conan up the left wing. He dummied Dupont and raced over.

Toulouse needed a superb Juan-Cruz Malia tackle to deny O’Brien in the corner but even the return of Ramos couldn’t stem the tide as their day went from bad to worse when Graos’ pass hit Willis in the face and bounced up for Sheehan who showed his pace to beat Ramos and Dupont to the line.

Byrne nailed his third conversion and at 27-7 the game looked up, but Toulouse finished the half strongly and with Dupont growing in influence they managed a converted try through the giant lock Emmanuel Meafou to keep it to 13 points at the break.

Leinster were lucky to have a full complement when they went in as Andrew Porter tipped Malia in a tackle and they needed everyone on deck to repel the five-time winners who came out swinging and Leinster were forced into a long spell of defensive work with Ngatai coming up with a big play on Peato Mauvaka.

The heavens opened just as Toulouse began emptying their bench and their fresh front-row earned them a penalty for Ramos reduced the deficit to 10 points.

Their momentum disappeared when replacement prop Rodrigo Neti led with his head into van der Flier and was sent to the bin just as his full-back had delivered another 50:22.

Instead of defending their line, Byrne kicked Leinster into the corner and mauled their way over for van der Flier to touch down.

Byrne converted and he was up again to knock over the extras when Jason Jenkins crossed unimpeded on the back of another dominant maul and more good work from Conan.

From there, it was just about making it home with no injuries. Toulouse mustered a final act of resistance through Willis’ injury-time maul try, but it was of no consequence.

Leinster’s minds were already on May 20 and finishing the job.

Scorers

Leinster:J Conan 2 tries, D Sheehan, J van der Flier, J Jenkins try each; R Byrne 2 pens, 5 cons

Toulouse:P Ahki, E Meafou, J Willis try each; T Ramos pen, 2 cons

TEAMS

LEINSTER:H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Ngatai (C Frawley 54), J O’Brien; R Byrne (H Byrne 71), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 62); A Porter (C Healy 68), D Sheehan (J McKee 68), T Furlong (M Ala’alatoa 59); R Molony (J Jenkins 54), J Ryan (capt); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan (R Baird 65).

TOULOUSE:T Ramos; JC Mallia (A Retiere 69), PL Barassi (P Graou 15), P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille (R Neti 51) (Baille 65-67), P Mauvaka (J Marchand 51), D Aldegheri (D Ainu’u 60); R Arnold (A Roumat 51), E Meafou (R Elstadt 66); J Willis, T Flament, F Cros (A Placines 66).

REF:W Barnes (England)