Jamison Gibson-Park of Leinster speaks with referee Karl Dickson before receiving a yellow card during the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 first leg at the Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Jamison Gibson-Park has been cleared to face Connacht on Friday after the Leinster scrum-half had a citing complaint dismissed.

Gibson-Park was cited for an alleged dangerous tackle on Kieran Marmion during Leinster’s first leg Champions Cup win over Connacht last Friday but while the disciplinary committee ruled that the Ireland international had committed an act of foul play, it found that “his action involved a low degree of force which did not warrant a red card.”

The citing complaint was therefore dismissed and Gibson-Park is free to play.

EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.