Irrespective of whether it’s white, green, red or blue that floats your boat, sports lovers everywhere, and rugby followers in particular, cannot but be proud of what they have been witnessing from Leinster this season.

Ulster and Munster were the European trailblazers but Leinster have long assumed the premier mantle.

Indeed, with respect to the two who laid the winning foundation, it was actually Connacht, when lifting the Pro12 in 2016 (ironically beating Leinster in that Edinburgh final), who delivered under Pat Lam a quality of winning rugby which Leo Cullen’s troops have replicated and now taken to new heights.

For Aly Muldowney and AJ MacGinty as the key pieces in that green jigsaw, read Ross Molony and Johnny Sexton as the main players in blue right now. To be fair, and not wishing to detract from the greatest single achievement to date in Connacht’s history, this current Leinster squad is piled high with so many other players ready to step into the key playmaking roles should that need arise.

They are a joy to behold and up there alongside the Canterbury Crusaders, the Auckland Blues, possibly the Wellington Hurricanes as well as the re-emerging Brumbies when it comes to striking that balance between pragmatic reality and aesthetic aspiration.

The Leinster/Toulouse semi-final was played on a different planet to Racing against La Rochelle in Lens.

And while Leicester and Toulouse might have provided the ideal opposition, given what lies ahead in the Stade Velodrome today, Leinster know they are going to be hit by a runaway train come the first blast of Wayne Barnes’ whistle in Marseille.

The Irish influence, if we may be so bold as to include Jono Gibbes alongside Ronan O’Gara and Donnacha Ryan under that banner, is hugely significant and provides no little insider advantage to La Rochelle.

They know first hand what makes Leinster tick and yet if the high tempo – through the breakdown – can be maintained, then even a side as physical, as competitive in the tackle and as explosive in line speed as La Rochelle can be taken around the edges defensively. The heat will be a factor for obvious reasons – so too the scrum.

This is a class French outfit, with names like Pierre Bourgarit, Gregory Alldritt, Jonathan Danty and Brice Dulin tripping off the tongue. But so too Leinster and we’ll not labour that point other than to say that, once again, the often under-rated Jamison Gibson-Park (below) alongside Sexton will be the playmakers and, as a unit, the game-breakers.

Robbie Henshaw and Josh van der Flier (both outstanding against Toulouse) have potentially critical roles to play, given that Ihaia West looks ‘get-atable’ in that No 10 shirt. Put it all together and it makes for a fascinating encounter.

In the past, an Irish side travelling to France would be underdogs, but these are changed times and this is a different animal under Cullen and Stuart Lancaster.

I would add one other factor which I think is hugely relevant to the emotion of the occasion and that relates to the soon-to-depart CEO Mick Dawson. Mick and I are the same vintage and both trod roughly the same path through school and club in roughly the same part of south county Dublin. For the record, he was CUS and Lansdowne, I was St Mary’s.

The highest compliment I can pay the man who more than any other has directed Leinster rugby to where it is today is that he is no different now than he was back then. If ever there was a case of right man in the right place at the right time when taking up the Leinster baton back in 2001, Dawson was and is it.

He is set to become president of Lansdowne in their upcoming 150th anniversary year.

But first there is the small matter of Marseille. The drive for five, should it be achieved, will be most definitely for Mick.

