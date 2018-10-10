Jamie Heaslip has picked Leinster to win a fifth European Cup this season but thinks that they could be pushed hard by last year's beaten finalists Racing 92.

Jamie Heaslip has picked Leinster to win a fifth European Cup this season but thinks that they could be pushed hard by last year's beaten finalists Racing 92.

Jamie Heaslip backs Leinster to win back-to-back Champions Cups - but picks out one team that 'scares' him

Leinster edged the French giants 15-12 in the Champions Cup final in Bilbao last May, with Isa Nacewa's late penalty sealing a narrow victory in what was a hotly-contested encounter.

Leo Cullen's side get their title defence underway at the RDS against Wasps on Friday night, before travelling to France for a tough away day against Toulouse the following weekend.

Despite a tricky pool draw, with former winners Bath also in the mix, Heaslip feels that Leinster's strength in depth will see them add another star to their jersey.

"I see the world through blue-tinted glasses, so it is Leinster for me," he told the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"Last year Leinster used 57 players across both competitions. They've invested heavily in their academy system over the years and it is paying off. It helps with culture and identity and it helps with the bottom line as well.

"Joey Carbery leaves to go to Munster and you've got Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne there. The depth of the squad is a key strength of Leinster's. They don't have the budgets of some of the other big sides in Europe but they do have an academy system that is bringing in a lot of talent. 90% or 95% of the squad are from the region."

Despite having confidence in Leinster heading into the opening weekend of Champions Cup action, Heaslip is wary of Racing 92. The two-time runners up have recruited more big names in the off-season to add to an already star-studded squad, with Simon Zebo joining from Munster along with Scotland out-half Finn Russell. They also have a massive prospect emerging at number eight in Jordan Joseph, who was a key man in France's U20 World Cup win over the summer at just 18.

Heaslip places Racing ahead of Saracens in the Champions Cup pecking order, and feels that the English champions are a bit too reliant on certain key men.

"I'm scared of Racing as well," he added.

"I think Racing, with the additions they've made, they've got a really good number eight from the France U20 team. I'd watch out for Racing this year.

"Saracens are a good side but if they miss one or two crucial players, I think they won't have the impetus that they normally do in games. That's why the depth of the Leinster squad does it for me and Racing just seem to be building every year. I was in their facilities over the summer and to see what they are developing is exciting. That is why I'm curious about them."

Subscribe to The Left Wing, Independent.ie's Rugby podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, with Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery for the best discussion and analysis each week. From in depth interviews with some of Irish rugby's biggest stars to unmatched insights into the provinces and the national team, The Left Wing has all your rugby needs covered.

Listen and subscribe to The Left Wing on iTunes and Soundcloud

Online Editors