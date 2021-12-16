James Ryan returns to captain Leinster in much-changed team to face Montpellier

James Ryan is making his return to action after suffering a concussion during the November internationals. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

JAMES RYAN will captain Leinster in Montpellier tomorrow night as the Ireland second-row makes his return after missing the last few weeks with a head injury.

The lock has sought specialist help for his repeated concussions, but has been passed fit in the nick of time to lead a much-changed team as Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster deal with a depleted squad.

Leinster have had a host of players ruled out because of the outbreak of Covid-19 within their camp, but they can still name 16 Ireland internationals in their starting XV.

Andrew Porter moves across the scrum to tighthead prop as Cian Healy starts alongside Ronan Kelleher in the front-row, while Ryan partners Ryan Baird in the second-row.

Jack Conan is another who makes a timely return from injury and he starts at No 8 in a back-row that features Max Deegan and Dan Leavy.

Behind the scrum, there’s a European debut for Jamie Osborne who starts at outside centre alongside Ciaran Frawley.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne are unchanged at half-back, while Jimmy O’Brien plays at full-back with Adam Byrne and James Lowe on the wings.

Academy scrum-half Cormac Foley is the least experienced member of the match-day 23 with just one appearance off the bench in last year’s loss to Munster, while Jack Dunne will make his European debut and first appearance of the season if he comes off the bench.

Cullen and Lancaster have gone for a 6/2 split of backs and forwards, with Scott Penny and Vakh Abdaladze also primed for competition debuts when they come on.

Dan Sheehan, Ed Byrne and Devin Toner make up the forwards in reserve, while Tommy O’Brien is the second back and will cover a number of positions.

Leinster opened their campaign with a bonus point win at home to Bath last week, but it will take a monumental effort to overcome the Top 14 giants at the GGL Stadium tomorrow night considering their list of absentees.

LEINSTER – Jimmy O’Brien; Adam Byrne, Jamie Osborne, Ciaran Frawley, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter; James Ryan (capt), Ryan Baird; Max Deegan, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Ed Byrne, Vakh Abdaladze, Devin Toner, Jack Dunne, Cormac Foley, Tommy O’Brien, Scott Penny.