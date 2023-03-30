James Ryan back in Leinster mode after enjoying Grand Slam celebrations

After a few well-earned days celebrating the Grand Slam, it’s back to business for Ireland’s front-line players, who must quickly switch from country to club mode for this weekend’s European knockout games.

For James Ryan, it was important to enjoy everything that came with Ireland’s success, because five years ago he felt the glory days were going to be far more frequent than they have turned out to be.

So, as soon as Ireland beat England to complete the clean sweep, Rob Kearney’s sage advice from 2018 was ringing in his ears. In short, the former full-back warned Ryan, who had only just broken onto the international stage, that it wasn’t always going to be like this.

“I did enjoy it more than 2018 because I was just naive. It was ‘What’s this lad (Kearney) talking about, this old eejit?’” Ryan said.

“So, yeah, I did enjoy it more this time, because we’ve had days that have been a lot tougher and days that didn’t go our way.

“I understand now how hard it is to get to that point, and how much effort it takes to get you there. I don’t think I had the same understanding or appreciation as a 21-year-old.”

Turning the focus back to Leinster after hitting such heights with Ireland can be tricky, yet with Ulster lying in wait at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, there is barely time for Ryan to catch his breath before he is thrust back into another huge game at HQ.

“Well, I think it’s easy this week,” the 26-year-old lock reasoned.

“If you’re not motivated by this week, then you’re probably in the wrong room. It’s a big game – and that comes with risks as well.

“It’s making sure that we match that energy and excitement with a real clarity and understanding, and then we can build that excitement toward the end of the week.”

Ryan admits that Leinster will be even more motivated to try and send Johnny Sexton out on a high by winning silverware this season, even if their injured captain is unlikely to feature in the run-in.

With the memory of how hard Ulster pushed Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-final four years ago still fresh in Ryan’s mind, the in-form lock, who was outstanding in the Six Nations, is not taking anything for granted.

“Dan Leavy (injury) is my first memory of it,” he added. “But I remember it was a very, very close contest – and it was a game that could have gone either way, really.

“We were watching some of the clips from it this morning and some of the footage is so loud, and that’s what it’s going to feel like this weekend. There are 50,000-plus, how many teams are going to get that for a last- 16 game.

“This is what Leinster Rugby is all about, it’s knockout rugby.”