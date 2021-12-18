Jack O’Donoghue try the highlight as Munster make it back-to-back European wins after dour battle with Castres

Jack O’Donoghue of Munster goes over to score his side's try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match against Castres Olympique at Thomond Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Munster and Castres have played each other so often in this competition they could be twinned by now.

And with that comes a certain level of understanding: when the French come to Limerick they do so knowing that what happens on the field will not be the highlight of their weekend. In this 17th meeting between them in this competition – the best acquainted of any teams in Europe – Munster were seven from seven in Thomond Park coming into this meeting. By the hour mark we suspected it would be eight from eight, but it was an issue right up to the final whistle. Not a game you’d want to relive unfortunately.

Castres didn’t send over their best and strongest, but in fairness to them they didn’t behave like they were filling in time before the return journey. At the end of the first quarter, with Munster leading 3-0 from a fine Ben Healy penalty, we got one of those shoving, scruff grabbing matches fuelled by testosterone, when a maul broke down with a penalty advantage to the away team. Their maul was a slow but steadily moving machine. When referee Mat Carley restarted the game, after consultation, he reversed the penalty for John Hodnett having his headgear forcibly removed. The Castres lads looked like it was worth the concession.

The first half didn’t have a lot to recommend it. On a damp surface but a great night for rugby Munster looked like they had forgotten how to play. In the way they went from consummate operators against Scarlets to the polar opposite next time out, against Ospreys, in the URC a couple of months back, a decent crowd of 22,000 were hoping their team would pick up where they left off in Coventry last weekend. Castres weren’t picking up any marks for merit either but they weren’t expected to

By the break it was 9-3 to Munster. There was nothing wrong with the options to kick the first two penalties in Healy’s range, and the third came after the TMO had knocked back a try for Damian de Allende. It took an age for Carley and his team to come up with a decision which could have gone the other way.

That put Munster 9-0 ahead. Fair enough. But the concession of the three points to Benjamin Urdapilleta was infuriating. It started with a promising carry by Hodnett, which took an effort to recycle. That allowed Castres get their defence set, but Munster still had two sides open for attack. Instead Conor Murray box kicked badly and coincidentally it was Hodnett who was done for ending up on the wrong side when the ball came down.

So Castres nudged it to touch; got another penalty when they attacked off the lineout and tapped it over for a six points deficit. They would have been happy enough pre-match had they been told they’d still be in touch at half time.

You wonder how prominent that woeful sequence was in Munster minds as they ran off the field. They had made inroads to the Castres lineout and had enough ball to build something if they had it as a priority.

Neither did Healy seem to be the problem. His development into a quality player has been one of the success stories of the Johann van Graan era. His huge boot tends to dominate comment about him but he has a really good passing game.

We didn’t see enough of it because Munster couldn’t build any phases to put real pressure on Castres. Instead the swapping of penalties continued like a pendulum – it leaked into shots missed on goal with Urdapilleta and Healy in turn off target from distance. The closest we came to a score in that third quarter was Basten Guillemin spilling an intercept with an open, if long, run to the line.

A set-piece strike was always going to be Munster’s best chance of creating something, and at last they looked like getting off the mark when a lineout launch finished with Jack O’Donoghue getting over in the corner, under pressure. Again a marathon investigation from the team of officials. Despite the touchdown having a fair bit in common with the disallowed De Allende one this time it came back positive. Healy’s perfect touchline conversion put the home team 16-3 in front.

Sure enough Munster couldn’t go back to back with scores and within a couple of minutes were watching Urdapilleta call for the tee for a successful kick to pull back three points. They refused to give up, encouraged by the home team’s fits and starts. Even when reduced to 14 men when they ran out of replacements Castres were good enough to pick and jam their way over the Munster line with four minutes left, through Kevi Komath.

That left six points in it as Jack Crowley restarted. Munster managed to get through that period without any further mishap. It was Castres actually who brought an end to it, kicking the ball out and settling for their losing bonus point. Fair enough.

Scorers:

Munster: (J O’Donoghue try; B Healy 4 pen, con);

Castres: (K Komath try; B Urdapiletta 2 pens, con)

Teams –

Munster: P Campbell; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; B Healy (J Crowley 70), C Murray (C Casey 70); D Kilcoyne (J Wycherley 53), N Scannell (D Barron 53), J Ryan (K Knox 53), J Kleyn (J Jenkins 63), T Beirne, P O’Mahony (capt), J O’Donogue (J O’Sullivan 70), J Hodnett (A Kendelen 72)

Castres: T Larregain B Guillemin (L de Brun 71), T Combezou, P Aguillon, F Nakosi (A Zeghdar 66; 72 not replaced); B Urdapilleta, S Arata Perrone (R Kockott 52); W de Bendittis (J Nostadt ht), G Barlot (B Humbert ht), W Hounkpatin (A Guillamon ht), L Jacquet (capt), T Hannoyer (J Whetton 52), N Champion de Crespigny (M Kafatolu 66), K Komath, S Maka

Referee: M Carley (England)