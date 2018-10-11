Jack Conan starts ahead of Sean O'Brien at 8 as James Lowe and Scott Fardy are chosen as the 'non-Europeans' for Wasps test

Jack Conan will start at number eight tomorrow night for Leinster's first pool game of this season's Champions Cup against Wasps at the RDS.

He is selected ahead of Sean O'Brien who is just back from injury.

Teams in the Champions Cup can only have a maximum of two 'non-Europeans' in their matchday squad and Leinster have gone with the in-form James Lowe and Australian Scott Fardy (who starts from the bench), with Jamison Gibson-Park the man to miss out.

Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster and will start in a half-back partnership with Luke McGrath.

Garry Ringrose comes in to start at outside-centre while Robbie Henshaw is retained in the 12 shirt from last weekend’s win over Munster at Aviva Stadium.

Jordan Larmour comes in to start on the right wing in the only change to the back three from last week.

A new front row of Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong with Devin Toner and James Ryan forming the second row partnership.

In the back row, Dan Leavy moves from openside to blindside, Josh van der Flier comes in to start with Conan at 8.

Joe Tomane is named among the replacements and could make his European debut for the province if called upon.

Leinster: (15-9) R Kearney, J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe, J Sexton, L McGrath; (1-8) C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong, D Toner, J Ryan, D Leavy, J van der Flier, J Conan

Replacements: (16-23) J Tracy, J McGrath, A Porter, S Fardy, S O’Brien, N McCarthy, R Byrne, J Tomane

