Jack Conan starts ahead of Sean O'Brien at 8 as James Lowe and Scott Fardy are chosen as the 'non-Europeans' for Wasps test
Jack Conan will start at number eight tomorrow night for Leinster's first pool game of this season's Champions Cup against Wasps at the RDS.
He is selected ahead of Sean O'Brien who is just back from injury.
Teams in the Champions Cup can only have a maximum of two 'non-Europeans' in their matchday squad and Leinster have gone with the in-form James Lowe and Australian Scott Fardy (who starts from the bench), with Jamison Gibson-Park the man to miss out.
Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster and will start in a half-back partnership with Luke McGrath.
Garry Ringrose comes in to start at outside-centre while Robbie Henshaw is retained in the 12 shirt from last weekend’s win over Munster at Aviva Stadium.
Jordan Larmour comes in to start on the right wing in the only change to the back three from last week.
LINE UP: Here is your team to represent Leinster tomorrow in the opening game of the province's Heineken #ChampionsCup title defence! #LEIvWAS pic.twitter.com/P4BcN1Iyax— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 11, 2018
WATCH: @JohnnySexton comes back in to captain #LeinsterRugby in the opening game of this season's Heineken #ChampionsCup. #LEIvWAS— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 11, 2018
See the full team ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TpTQg6n71o
A new front row of Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong with Devin Toner and James Ryan forming the second row partnership.
In the back row, Dan Leavy moves from openside to blindside, Josh van der Flier comes in to start with Conan at 8.
Joe Tomane is named among the replacements and could make his European debut for the province if called upon.
Leinster: (15-9) R Kearney, J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe, J Sexton, L McGrath; (1-8) C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong, D Toner, J Ryan, D Leavy, J van der Flier, J Conan
Replacements: (16-23) J Tracy, J McGrath, A Porter, S Fardy, S O’Brien, N McCarthy, R Byrne, J Tomane
Online Editors
Related Content
- Sean O'Brien to miss out on Leinster starting XV for Wasps clash
- 'What a joke' - Nathan Hughes tweeted during hearing and then RFU panel mysteriously failed to reach decision over punch
- James Lowe becoming impossible to leave out for Leinster
- Conor Murray seals new €2m deal to stay with Munster
- Exeter look biggest threat to Leinster's dream of a high five
- Analysis: How Leo Cullen put his club before his career - and why Leinster are now reaping the rewards