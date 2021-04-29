| 3.7°C Dublin

It’s time to find out if ROG is as good as everyone thinks he is

Neil Francis

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Photo: Sportsfile

There was an almost mesmeric dullness to this season’s fifth Leinster v Munster instalment last Saturday.

For Munster, it was adapt or perish. And so they gave a performance of heroic stoicism and beat the pants off Leinster in the contact zone.

