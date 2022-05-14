‘It's only half done’ – Johnny Sexton turns attention to Leinster’s Champions Cup final date after win over Toulouse

Jonathan Sexton of Leinster and Thomas Ramos of Toulouse after the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster captain Johnny Sexton insisted the job is 'only half done', as attention now turns to the Heineken Champions Cup final in two weeks.

Sexton was at his brilliant best in steering Leinster to a stunning 40-17 victory over Toulouse, as the defending French and European champions were a distant second best.

Leinster are back in their first European decider in three years, as they now await the winners of Racing 92 and La Rochelle in tomorrow's second semi-final.

Leo Cullen's men came up short in their previous final in 2019, and Sexton wants his side to learn from that defeat to Saracens, as they look to win their fifth title and draw level with Toulouse.

Expand Close Leinster players, from left, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier and Rónan Kelleher after the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Whatsapp Leinster players, from left, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier and Rónan Kelleher after the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“Incredibly proud,” Sexton said.

“Any time you get to a final you're extremely happy, but in some ways it's only half done.

"The last time we were in a final against Saracens we got out-played, it was a special day in Newcastle for the wrong reasons but our crowd turned up and we just didn't on the day.

"But we've got to learn from that lesson and hopefully go one step further this year.

"I think it's the experiences, both positive and negative. So we have the Saracens final to look back on, but we have also been a champion team before and we can look back on that, it's largely the same group, there hasn't been a lot of change over the years, so we're going to draw on all our experiences and hopefully go one step further.”

Leinster were ruthless in how they went about dismantling Toulouse, as Cullen and Stuart Lancaster's clever game-plan worked to perfection.

Sexton was, however, quick to acknowledge the fatigue factor after Munster took them all the way for 100 minutes a week earlier at the Aviva Stadium.

“We train hard, that's one of the things we pride ourselves on, Stuart works us hard during the week,” Sexton said.

"But at the same time we knew that Toulouse played 100 minutes last week and the emotional game that they went through, I think Munster softened them up for us a little bit and they came here probably not at their best.

"But we were close to it and we have to go again in the final because Racing and La Rochelle are two top quality sides, La Rochelle beat us last year and we've had tough battles with Racing over the years.”

Sexton will turn 37 this summer, but he looked as sharp as ever in running the show for a Leinster side, who look primed to go all the way in Marseille in a fortnight.

The talismanic skipper relished the big occasion once again.

"Yeah, incredibly so, two environments that I'm lucky to be part of, in Leinster and Ireland,” he added.

"That's why I'm still playing, because I absolutely love coming in every day with these guys and the management in both camps, I'm still loving it and hopefully proving my worth.”