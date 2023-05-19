‘It’s mad I’m playing with him, I watched him on TV’ – Josh van der Flier gets star-struck by Johnny Sexton

Despite his personal accolades, the Leinster forward wants to make up for last year’s loss and missing out on playing in 2018’s success

Last year, a dejected Josh van der Flier was guided by handlers to a corner of the pitch at the Stade Velodrome, where he received the European Player of the Year award.

A microphone was pushed under his mouth, and with his face showing the marks of a ferocious 80-minute contest, the Wicklow native was asked to sum up his feelings.

Somehow, he fought through the disappointment and answered, posing for pictures before rejoining his team-mates to watch Victor Vito lift the trophy. “It was very strange,” he said as he looked ahead to Saturday’s final. “I was obviously incredibly disappointed, but it was a nice personal accolade to get that looking back, I’m proud of, but you’d obviously trade anything to have a medal rather than an award like that.

“I wasn’t in the best of moods. It was a funny feeling because you’re obviously getting a special award, but the whole thing was to win, so I was incredibly disappointed.

“I don’t know how to describe it.”

He’s achieved almost everything else on offer, but the current European and World Player of the Year still has to pinch himself at being part of the same team as the heroes of Leinster’s first three Champions Cup wins.

“I remember just the sheer joy when Leinster won in 2009. Incredibly special times,” he said.

“I think when Johnny (Sexton) walks into the room, there’s still a bit of like, ‘It’s Johnny!’.

“I’d see them as my peers now, but there’s still that element of… you get used to being their teammate, their mate or whatever, but when you shift your mind, sometimes you think it’s mad when you look back and think, ‘It’s mad that I’m playing with him, I watched him on TV when I was younger and he was my hero’, and if I drove past him even, it would be the highlight of my day, and now you’re playing with them.

“It goes in waves. When you go in that frame of mind, I still haven’t gotten used to it.”

Although he has a medal from 2018, injury robbed him of his chance to play any part in the knockouts, watching from the stands in Bilbao as his mates reached their Holy Grail.

“Lads might say, ‘Oh no, you played a huge part in the group games to get us there’, but you still want to be there on those big days, playing on the pitch.

“It’s a huge motivation for me. It’s something you dream about.

“You asked about my first European memories, you watch 2009 and all you want to do is pass the ball around and do a few tackles and runs on the field on those big days and win a European Cup.”

Doing it at home would be extra special.

“Having your family and friends there supporting; obviously, you’re staying at home, not travelling abroad and the Leinster supporters... they’ve been so good. You have them so close and there will be loads of them at the game and you’ll have all the supporters in the pubs all around Dublin and Leinster, they’ll all be supporting us, so it’s incredibly exciting,” he said.

“It’s kind of the dream situation, really, to be in the final at home.”

Van der Flier had an unexpectedly long shift against Munster last Saturday and was keen to shake off the defeat quickly as Leinster switched their focus.

“It is a hard thing to do,” he explained.

”It was spoken about after the game. Playing against your big rivals Munster and losing, the goal was to be at this stage looking at two finals and it is tough.

“You’re tired from the game, but the review was sent out to us and a lot of us went through it after the game even, just having a chat, whereas normally you’d leave it for Monday. Lads can watch it themselves.

“We came in on Monday morning, and everyone had pretty much been through the game and had a rough idea of what we’d done wrong.

“That was parked and one thing we spoke about was bringing big energy this week.

“In the past, it’s easy for a big loss to bring the energy down and everyone getting down on themselves.

“We all made mistakes in the game, you can look on that quite negatively, but we tried to take all the learnings we could from the game and a positive from that was it wasn’t too far off how we’d expect La Rochelle to play against us.

”It was a tough, physical, knockout game. Very tight at times. It came down to small margins, and hopefully, we’ll be able to learn from Saturday in that way.”

He’d give up the individual awards for the chance to be on the pitch when Leinster get the job done.

“We’ve got the dream ahead of us this week, we’ve got a European final and a chance to win a star, so I think that’s the way we have to look at it,” he said.

“With the week that’s in it, you can’t be looking back and saying, ‘Oh, we’re not in a final next week’, because we’ve got a big job to do.”