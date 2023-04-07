‘It’s great to be a rugby player again’ – Tadhg Furlong says his body feels great as season hits new gear

Leinster and Ireland prop reveals how his 2019 World Cup experience was wrecked by injury

Tadhg Furlong: 'We haven’t won Europe since 2018. We’ve got close lots of times. There’s no lack of desire there.'

Tadhg Furlong bounds into the room, a smile on his face. He’s back doing what he’s good at once again, and the going is good.

Leinster and the IRFU gave him the time and space to get his calf right and as a result, he’s powering into the end of the season.

“Fresh as paint!” he beams as he considers his condition. It’ll be music to the ears of the 27,000 fans who’ll pack the lower tiers of the Aviva Stadium tonight.

It’s rarely the way at the elite end of the game. Only this week, Jack Conan revealed he’s been struggling with a debilitating medical issue that has sapped him of energy and Furlong says his entire 2019 World Cup campaign was undermined by niggles and doubts.

Conan has gotten to the bottom of his energy crisis and you can see it in his performances.

Furlong, meanwhile, is just getting going.

“It is great to be a rugby player again,” he says. “Generally, the body feels really good and I feel like even training and stuff, it’s coming back.

“While I didn’t miss a whole lot of big games, it has been quite stop-start with a few little issues and stuff like that.

“It feels like the first time in a long time that we have a good grasp of everything.

“There’s a lot of work gone in since probably the 2019 World Cup. I was only just talking to my physio about it. I went there, but my body was in absolute bits at it.

“I had so many niggles and I had probably under-trained because I’d gone through a lot of rugby without getting injured, and sometimes when you get injured, you get an eight-week/10-week break, and you start hitting the gym hard.

“I was low on a full pre-season because I was carrying, you know that kind of way? Whereas now, it feels like we’re on top of a lot of stuff.”

There are plenty of reasons for Furlong to be buzzing.

He came back in time to win a Grand Slam, while Leinster have a home run through the Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship knockout stages.

Then, there’s the prospect of a World Cup and enjoying the moment a whole lot more than he did four years ago.

“The results soured your thinking of the World Cup, if that makes sense?” he concedes.

“I do know I was battling; every week was tough. It was tough to actually get onto the pitch, whereas now, I suppose, you have a better grasp of your body.

“But we’ve done a lot of work in building up, a lot of the boring stuff in your body, like calves and all that, and strength levels and endurance levels and isometric tests.”

The Grand Slam was Furlong’s second and there was a very different satisfaction this time.

“It is a little bit different,” he says.

“You always felt an expectation to do it this time, if that makes sense?

“It was nearly an expectation and something not that we didn’t . . .

“We acknowledged it, I suppose.

“Probably the hysteria wasn’t there that there was in 2018.

“But I suppose it is the acknowledging that we worked hard for this. We felt like if we played our good rugby, we could achieve it. And I suppose that’s as much a shift in mindset as anything.

“It’s something we had set down at the start of the tournament, which we knew, we knew it was at home, and never been done.

“It is nice doing stuff for the first time, but at the same time, I don’t think lads got ahead of themselves.

“They don’t think this is it, do you know what I mean? We think there’s more in us. We think we can keep growing and walk towards a World Cup.

“Wherever that brings us, it brings us, but I think there is that acknowledgement of it.”

First, there’s business to take care of on the home front and the visit of Leicester Tigers to Lansdowne Road tonight.

Andy Farrell made a big deal out of winning a Slam on home soil and Leinster have the chance to do something special without leaving their own post-code.

“It’s what it’s all about,” Furlong says.

“Look (at the wall) behind you, look at all the pictures on the wall, that’s what the club wants to do.

“We haven’t won Europe since 2018. We’ve got close lots of times. There’s no lack of desire there. It’s on us to go out there and try to prove that we’re good enough to win it.

“It was a hard game over there last year. I think they’re playing well, especially in the last six or seven weeks; there’s some good results in there, and the players they have.

“The players they have, the way they’re coached, what they’re about. It’s a proper European club, Leicester, and I think the lads are excited.

“We know it’s a big game. It’s always a big game.”

He has missed enough to relish the prospect, and with his body humming the right tune again, Furlong is ready to step things up a notch.