‘It’s going to be one of Munster’s greatest wins’

Billy Holland has been in enough Munster dressing-rooms over the years to know all about the province’s unique ability to deliver when their backs are firmly against the wall.

The last two weeks have thrown up the kind of challenges never seen before, yet Munster are drawing on past experiences to help in their attempts to, once again, defy the odds in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps.

These days, Holland watches from afar, having hung up his boots at the end of last season – and although he has taken a step back to focus on life outside of rugby, he remains in contact with his former team-mates.

Last week, Holland spoke to Munster captain Peter O’Mahony to offer whatever words of encouragement he could for what was about to be a fortnight like no other.

It hasn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Munster have responded in kind, and for all that beating Wasps remains a big ask, Holland is in no doubt that they can pull it off.

“They’re going to win, 100pc, I have no doubt about it,” Holland says.

“I might not even know some of the names on the bench. I have full faith in them that they are going to turn up and wear their hearts on their sleeves.

“It’s going to be one of Munster’s greatest ever wins. Backs to the wall is an understatement. I have absolutely no doubt they’re going to rock up and they’re going to win.”

Holland has removed himself from the Munster set-up so much so that next week’s European tie at home to Castres will be the first time he has attended a game since retiring. With a new job in the ‘real world’ and two-month-old son Seán to look after, he is well immersed in his new life.

In another world, however, he would be helping keep the Munster show on the road this week in whatever way he could.

“The message would be simple: just be yourself,” Holland says.

“Enjoy getting to train with Munster. Don’t try and be anything different. Don’t try and do anything differently. Like Eoin O’Connor, he’s not trying to be Jean Kleyn or RG Snyman or Fineen Wycherley or Thomas Ahern. He’s just being Eoin O’Connor. Go out and do what you do.

“It’s the reason they are there in the Academy. For some of these lads, they might never get to experience this again. You really don’t know.

“I think that will be a very simple message that the lads will try get across. Enjoy it, be yourself and if any of them happen to be in the 23-man squad, you go out and get stuck into a load of English lads over in England!

“It’s the bread and butter for Munster. It’s a really difficult task for the group.

“It’s a bizarre situation, but it’s something I like to think Munster would specialise in.

“We’ve had several unusual scenarios over the years and this tops it. But as I said to Pete (O’Mahony) last week, you think you’ve seen it all but, no, it never ceases to end.”

Holland played his part in plenty of memorable wins, but equally, he was involved in Munster not being able to back them up on a consistent basis.

Even now, that remains a frustration of the ex-lock, but it does beg the question: what makes Munster so unique that they can turn adversity into success?

“It’s a difficult one, I think it’s the sense of pride,” Holland maintains.

“When Munster have been challenged or had their backs against the wall, this real determination and sense of pride in who and what you are representing, which is effectively your family and your province.

“It brings out the best in fellas. It really does. Unfortunately, sometimes it takes situations like that to bring out the best in Munster.

“Hopefully that’s something they are working on this year, as Munster have worked on over the years – to try and bring that out on a more frequent basis, not needing some catastrophe to bring out the best in Munster, or have one or two poor performances before you come out and bowl the lights out.

“That’s something Munster have not been good at over the years. You just look back to the PRO14 final last year and the disappointment of that. And then you back it up with, ultimately, a loss, but we had a fantastic performance against Toulouse the following week.

“And then we had the Rainbow Cup game in the RDS. These incredible performances but they are just not consistent.

“I think this week, you are going to see the top fellas like Pete, (Keith Earls) Earlsy and Mur (Conor Murray). They know they need a big performance. Their backs are to the wall.

“They are going to get an incredible amount of energy from these young fellas. The older lads will feed off it.

“There is enough of them to bring them over the line. For the young guys, all the training they have done over the years, in the back of their minds, it has been about hopefully playing for Munster.

“You grow up in Munster hoping and wishing that you get to play for Munster,” Holland adds.

“Doing extra fitness sessions on these dark and dreary nights, this is many of their dreams. It’s probably becoming a reality for some of them a little bit sooner than they thought.”