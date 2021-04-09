Retirements are ritualistic affairs at Leinster and, more often than not, accompanied with accomplishments a bit more gilded than the proverbial carriage clock.

An almost annual collection of trophies has allowed some of the province’s finest players this century to depart with the no traditional trophy lift announcing the latest declaration of awesome eminence.

Victory and valediction as one.

It all began with Leo Cullen and continues with him now, too. In 2009, he ceded shared responsibility for hefting the province’s maiden European Cup wit the departing Aussie scrum-half Chris Whitaker.

In 2013, as Jonathan Sexton and Isa Nacewa departed, only to late return, Cullen deferred to the duo when the confetti rained down.

A year later, Jamie Heaslip as captain returned the favour to Cullen and also Brian O’Driscoll in the Celtic League final.

And on it goes.

In 2019, Sean O’Brien, in civilian clothes, lifts the jug; last year, in eerie silence, as if we were eavesdropping on a corporate farewell party, the current captain Sexton allows Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden to take a final bow.

In 2021, the time-honoured tradition continues apace but there is still work to be done; Michael Bent, Devin Toner and Scott Fardy all stepped forward to centre stage when they beat Munster in the PRO14 final last month and the assumption now is that inevitably all three will step aside.

“I'll probably come to that later in the year, at the moment I'm not sure yet,” says Fardy, a bruising Antipoedan import whose thunderous impact has rivalled vaunted predecessors Brad Thorn and Rocky Elsom.

"Dev played so many games for the club, it was great to see him hold the trophy up and Benty did a fantastic job for us throughout the year in the PRO14.

“He played nearly every game and did such a great job so deservedly he got to hold the trophy up as well.

"Like, I just handed it to him, other than that I was fully part of it.”

He is pressed once more as to his plans and laughs.

"I'll address that later in the year, it's an important week for us here so I'll address that later. At the moment we're just focusing on what's a big game this week."





It seems unlikely Leinster will retain his presence for a variety of reasons; indeed all three may not be in UCD this summer at all as renewal continues apace.

For now, at least, such finality can wait as another final may beckon; first, the mouth-watering tussle with the side who succeeded them as Europe’s best.

Fardy, spotted in keen discussion with boss Leo Cullen this week, is being ear-marked for a start against the bruising beauty of European champions Exeter tomorrow.

He is 37 this summer; Thorn was touching 40 when he embarked upon his spectacular cameo up north; even in the pro era, players of this ilk in the back five age like the finest Bordeaux.

"None of us are very fast, the pace doesn't drop out of you when you're already slow,” he smiles laconically.

"It's why it's so interesting to see the young guys come through, a guy like James Ryan or Ryan Baird.

“They are ready, physically, to play. At 22, 23 I was physically ready to play at that level. I developed late in my career in terms of size.

"Look at Brad Thorn, he was playing rugby league at 19 so he's probably a different story. He's the ultimate professional.

"So, yeah, it's all different.

"When you're playing on the wing, things like, that when your speed goes the game changes for you.

"Guys like tight-five forwards, it's probably easier to knock out a longer innings in the game."

Fardy has a few runs to knock off first; reigning European champions Exeter, however, are keen to send them back to the pavilion with their tails between their legs.

"They're a very good side and have been for a number of years. It’s a great story, they've come from where they've come from to where they are now to be one of the best sides in Europe, so it's a huge challenge there.

“They have a different style of playing rugby and it's very effective, you've got to be really disciplined because once they get into your half it's just so hard to get out of your half. And they usually come away with points.

“They move the ball a bit more than they did and their forwards probably pass more, in terms of the tip passes and things like that, and even when they get into the 22 and go to that pick and drive game I think there’s more passes in their game than just straight off the base.

“So there’s a lot to their game if you watch them. There’s a lot to their line-out, a lot to their starter plays and things like that, there’s a lot going on.

“They’re a very well coached side and they’ve been together for a long time. So there’s a lot of work for us to do in terms of stopping what they’re capable of.

“They'll be confident on the back of being reigning champions. But obviously you've got to do it every week, you've got to keep backing it up and that's part of being a champion team.

"Both of us have won things, it's a huge challenge for both teams and they're playing at home, we know that going away in a quarter-final is huge, so we'll get over there and look forward to a big game.”





