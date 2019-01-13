'It's a financial hit too' - Alan Quinlan isn't too optimistic about Munster's chances of landing a home quarter-final
Former Munster and Ireland legend Alan Quinlan thinks his former province's chances of securing a Champions Cup quarter-final are slim.
He feels their failure to win in Castres earlier in the campaign could come back to haunt them.
Munster are top of Pool 2 after Friday night's comprehensive win over Gloucester at Kingsholm on 17 points.
Johann van Graan's side have the lowest points total of the five pool leaders currently.
Edinburgh's clash with Montpelier next week is the one Munster fans will be glued too, provided Munster do what they need to do against the Chiefs at home.
If Racing, Leinster and Saracens win as expected, they will fill the top three positions. If Munster win, they will likely face Montpelier at home in the last eight if the French side win or Edinburgh away if the Scots are victorious.
Speaking on Virgin Media Sport, he said: "They've got to get a bonus-point win next week.
"The problem they have is that Leinster are probably going to go to 24 or 25, Saracens are probably going to go to 27-28, Racing are going to 25-26.
"The pool you are looking at is Edinburgh on 19 and they play Montpelier in Edinburgh, if they beat Montpelier even without a bonus point, that pushes Munster into fifth.
"They need Montpelier to go to Edinburgh and beat Edinburgh.
"It's going to be difficult and maybe they'll look back at that Castres game with regret.
"It's a financial hit too.
"In saying that, it's out of their control now. All they can do is look after their own situation which is Exeter coming to Thomond.
"They have to guarantee they win the group and if they have to go on the road, so be it."
