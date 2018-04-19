Alan Quinlan would not drop Simon Zebo from the Munster starting XV for this weekend's Champions Cup semi-final showdown with Racing 92 in Bordeaux.

'It would be a brave call' - Alan Quinlan on speculation suggesting Simon Zebo won't start this weekend

The Irish Examiner are reporting today that the Cork native is facing a battle for a starting berth this weekend and suggested that Alex Wootton would start in the back three alongside Keith Earls and Andrew Conway.

Zebo last just 25 minutes of the quarter-final win over Toulon and was yellow-carded and taken off after 48 minutes in the narrow victory over the Cheetahs in South Africa last weekend on his return. Speaking on Off The Ball AM, Quinlan said it would be big decision for Johann van Graan to make in omitting Zebo.

"The speculation for me is about where does Keith Earls go when he comes back," he said "You look at the back three that started against Toulon, it was Conway, Zebo and Alex Wootton and they all played well.

"Keith Earls has to come back into the side. "Wootton is a very good player and he's very dangerous but, for me though, it would be a very brave decision not to play Simon Zebo and to go with Alex Wootton.

"You never know. You don't know what's going on in training with guys showing form and hunger. Munster don't often have this scenario where they have a number of players vying for positions like that because of the injury profile. "I think it would be a brave call to take Zebo out.

"There is speculation about it and its a decision that has to be made. For me, I would pick Earls, Conway and Zebo at full-back.

"It probably comes down to who is the form player and Wootton has been very good for Munster."

Van Graan names his side at midday tomorrow.

