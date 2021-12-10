‘It was a nervous time for a lot of us’ – The day Leo Cullen bet on Leinster's future - and won

Leo Cullen draws a wry smile as he recalls his memories of a previous meeting with Bath that has since proven to be a real turning point in both his and Leinster's fortunes.

“You think back to that game, it was a nervous time for a lot of us – young players and young coaches as well,” Cullen says.

The year is 2016 and Cullen has barely gotten his feet under his new desk in his new office that has the words 'head coach' written on its door.

It has been a shaky start to say the least. After steadying the ship in the league following an opening day defeat in Edinburgh, Leinster's European campaign is in dire straits.

Four defeats from four pool games has left Cullen facing the ignominy of an early exit in his first season in charge.

Bath, who have already narrowly beaten Leinster two months earlier, arrive at the RDS looking to heap more misery on the beleaguered boss who is enduring the very epitome of a baptism of fire.

In desperate need of a win to calm the worrying situation, the easy thing for Cullen to do is to load up the team, but instead, he decides to hand six youngsters – Garry Ringrose, Luke McGrath, Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong and Ross Molony – their first European starts.

An impressive 25-11 win later and the mood music has suddenly changed in the province, as supporters are offered a glimpse into the future, even if there was further pain to come the following week when Wasps dished out more punishment.

Luke Fitzgerald was one of the senior players recalled to the team for the Wasps defeat, and he recalls the shift in atmosphere at the club following the win over Bath.

“It was certainly a challenging year with lots of young guys coming in,” Fitzgerald remembers.

“We look at Munster this week and they have a lot young of guys in there and look, the result might not go your way, it did for Leinster against Bath, but the long-term gains that you get from something like that is hard to quantify.

“You really get to find out whether it's worth spending more time with some guys and finding out if they have a big-game mentality or if they don't, you can say, 'I think I might have my mind made up on this guy, he's been training with us for a couple of years and we just don't think he is up to the level.'

“So, there is a bit of that that goes on in those games and I think lots of people put their hands up that year, despite having been a very disappointing pool stages.

“Leo went through a huge number of players that year and loads of those lads have subsequently gone on to have fantastic careers at Leinster.

“You wouldn't have always said that all those guys were looking like they were going to be superstars.

“Ringrose probably did, but say the likes of (Tadhg) Furlong? Marty Moore at one point looked like he was going to be ahead of Furlong and there were lots of people questioning why Marty was let go to Wasps. But that has proved to be one of the best calls of all time in terms of how well Furlong has gone on.

“Those days can be tough, but you learn a huge amount about your squad, particularly the young guys. Leinster certainly did that on that day against Bath.

“Leo has always been brave enough in his selections in giving youth its opportunity to shine. That game against Bath was evidence of that. Even despite Leinster being under pressure that year.

“That bravery has been rewarded in the subsequent years, where Leinster have such strength in depth. Days like that have bred that.”

Four of the six players who made their Heineken Champions Cup debuts that day five years ago are involved again this weekend (Peter Dooley and James Tracy miss out), as Bath return to Dublin.

For Furlong, Ringrose, Molony and McGrath, their careers have since gone from strength to strength after Cullen's show of faith in them when the chips were down.

“I remember meeting Mads (Ian Madigan) during the week, and I was calling the lineouts, going through the game sheets and stuff,” Molony recalls.

“From then, it probably sunk in that I am playing a European game. It was pretty cool.”

Cullen managed the choppy waters but later that year, he was brave enough in acknowledging he needed assistance.

Recruiting Stuart Lancaster was a masterstroke and although the former English supremo wasn't involved at the time of the Bath game, he too recognises its importance.

“That campaign gets referenced, definitely,” Lancaster maintains.

“I think there were a couple of defeats against Wasps as well that stick in our players' minds. There was the scrum against Bath in that particular game that you are referring to.

“So yeah, that's still at the forefront of everyone's minds. Equally, it has been a long time since then.

“I'm showing images of that game in 2018 and then you're looking at the group in front of me. You've got someone like Dan Sheehan, people like that, who have come through since then.

“There a lot of lads who have played a lot of European rugby but there are also a lot of young lads there who just want a taste of it. They are excited to be involved this week and Dan is a great example of that.”

Ever since that Bath game in January 2016, Cullen has never been afraid to put his trust in youth, and Leinster have reaped the benefits of that.

So much of the province's success has been about the emerging talent pushing the senior guys and earning their shot.

It has been a model of consistency that has stood Leinster well, but with many of those who broke through in Cullen’s maiden season in charge now key players, a very different kind of pressure exists in the pursuit of success.

“It's (five years ago) hard to believe, yeah,” Cullen adds.

“Those six guys are all still knocking around. Some of them have gone on to do some pretty fantastic things since.

“That's the story with young players all of the time, The hope is that they kick on when you bring guys through.

"It's building those layers of experience and we hope then as a group that we become stronger. But it's getting exposed to the top end teams and building on that experience all the time.

“The group is always evolving. People talk about teams in transition and all those other soundbites, but at the end of the day, we are always in some level in transition.

“But ultimately, what's it about? It's about making sure that the group is evolving and improving for the better, we hope.”

For Cullen and Leinster, the evolution began against Bath in 2016 and it hasn’t stopped since.

The lowdown on Bath

How you beat them

Bath have been leaking points at an alarming rate and against one of the best attacks in Europe, they will have their work cut out. The visitors’ pack is unlikely to be able to withstand the power of the Leinster front-row and even if they somehow manage to do so, they have to face three more internationals coming off the bench. A long day beckons.

How they can beat you

Hope for a Christmas miracle. Having lost all nine games this season, Bath are in wretched form and barring an unlikely collapse from Leinster, their luck is not about to change in this fixture. Their best hope is to make the game as messy as possible and stop Leinster getting into their flow. Even that will be easier said than done.

Key man: Charlie Ewels (second-row)

The skipper is the heartbeat of a Bath team struggling to find a pulse. A regular face in the England squad under Eddie Jones, Ewels is a strong lineout operator who will look to get after Leinster’s set-piece. The lock is an abrasive presence up front, but he will need plenty of help from those around him if they are to have any hope.