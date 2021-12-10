| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It was a nervous time for a lot of us’ – The day Leo Cullen bet on Leinster's future - and won

Five years on since Cullen put his trust in youth, the Blues are reaping the rewards

Garry Ringrose was one of the six youngsters given their chance by Leinster coach Leo Cullen in January 2016. Expand

Close

Garry Ringrose was one of the six youngsters given their chance by Leinster coach Leo Cullen in January 2016.

Garry Ringrose was one of the six youngsters given their chance by Leinster coach Leo Cullen in January 2016.

Garry Ringrose was one of the six youngsters given their chance by Leinster coach Leo Cullen in January 2016.

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Leo Cullen draws a wry smile as he recalls his memories of a previous meeting with Bath that has since proven to be a real turning point in both his and Leinster's fortunes.

You think back to that game, it was a nervous time for a lot of us – young players and young coaches as well,” Cullen says.

Most Watched

Privacy