Sometimes the most wounding scars can lead to a healing that re-affirms innate beauty.

French rugby, for so many years the purveyors of impossibly chic joie de vivre, had become mired in mediocrity in the middle of the last decade, a victim of their proud history and the riches that it had provided them.

Perhaps Phillipe Saint-André is best-placed to tell at least one part of the story as he continued his coaching renaissance in this week’s Challenge Cup final for Montpellier.

In 2015, the French national side he coached first chose insurrection, against his leadership, and then implosion, humiliated by New Zealand 62-13 (a week after their first ever World Cup defeat by Ireland).

That same year, Toulon had completed a hat-trick of European Cup victories; however, its starting line-up housed merely four French-qualified players in their galactico line-up.

“For about ten years, the national team struggled with results because we were playing too many overseas players and we didn’t have enough French qualified players in our teams,” recalls Saint-André.

“When I was national coach, I was constantly cross, sometimes shouting, saying success wasn’t possible when, for example, 75% of our wingers are Fijians.”

A country that prided itself on “desordre” on the field was now suffocated by disorder off it, with the disconnect between club and country wider than at any time in the country’s history.

Toulon’s multi-million, multi-national squad didn’t embrace French values, it had emasculated them.

Expand Close PSA Academies Chairman and current Montpellier head coach Philippe Saint-André and former Leicester and Munster winger Johne Murphy of PSA Academies pictured ahead of the #TheBigRugbyRun 2021. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp PSA Academies Chairman and current Montpellier head coach Philippe Saint-André and former Leicester and Munster winger Johne Murphy of PSA Academies pictured ahead of the #TheBigRugbyRun 2021. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO

However, even then the seeds were already being sown for a much-needed revival, one which would belatedly marry the professional needs of the privately-owned clubs and the national side to whom the wider French public define their allegiance.

The influences of an emerging Anglo-Irish influence were also critical factors in the revival, voices not only limited to that provided by Ronan O’Gara as he seeks to guide his La Rochelle side to European victory at the home of English rugby later today.

Whether it was Bernard Jackman at Grenoble, or Mike Prendergast at Racing 92 and, pivotally, Shaun Edwards with the national team, some overseas figures have managed to be a force for good in the revival of French rugby.

JIFF (Joueurs Issus des Filiéres de Formation) rules now require 16 domestic products to form each club’s match-day squads but a culture change has also transformed these much-needed structural shifts.

Not only are a slew of exciting young talents emerging, back-boned by superstar Antoine Dupont, the star scrum-half with a resurgent Toulouse who are emblematic of renaissance, but they are a fitter and more disciplined crew too.

“The generation before were professional for the money but not in their lifestyle or their rugby or their focus,” notes Saint-André. “They couldn’t switch on and switch off.

“When we played Ireland they knew they could expose us with fitness especially at the back end of games. But the modern professionals are different. They are fitter but also know the small details.”

Read More

Two historic, and successive, U20 world titles has unleashed a new wave of professional primed to challenge for a Rugby World Cup on home ground in two years’ time.

This weekend, three of their four clubs are involved in the two European finals.

No longer do French sides wilt in the final quarter against their Anglo-Irish opponents, nor subside into either a red mist of penalty concessions or slapstick off-loading behind their own goal-line.

Their current leading professionals have managed to marry the traditional virtues of elaborate, enigmatic French flair with a physically sustainable and disciplined approach to the sport.

Gael Fickou is renewing acquaintances with Mike Prendergast at Racing this year; the gifted centre still regularly regales us with tales of Prendergast’s and Paul O’Connell’s incredibly detailed coaching while at Stade Francais.

And now, whether it is O’Gara, at La Rochelle or national defence coach Edwards, the most impatient critic of lax self-discipline, the transformation wrought throughout the land has been remarkable.

Effectively, the French have acquired the best elements from their UK and Irish rivals – from domestic structures to Academy pathways, strength and conditioning, and coaching – adding imported focus to innate flair.

It is an intoxicating cocktail brimming with potential achievement.

As far back as the mid-2010s, even then Oyonnax coach Christophe Urios was urging his club to transform themselves, using Munster as a template.

“Ten years ago the structure was all wrong,” continues Saint-André.

“Now it is much better. It is mixed, a little bit of the Irish rugby and the English rugby. Overseas coaches, like O’Gara, who has been everywhere, bring a lot of ideas.”

And French rugby is reaping the rewards. They have changed. How Ireland and England respond will be instructive.

Support Irish Independent rugby editor Ruaidhrí O’Connor and other media in today’s ‘great big rugby run’ at tackleyourfeelings.com