‘It genuinely rates right up at the top’ – Peter O’Mahony hails Munster effort at end of ‘bizarre scenario’

Peter O’Mahony, centre, congratulates his Munster team-mate Andrew Conway, left, on scoring their third try, with Patrick Campbell, 15, during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B win over Wasps. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

PETER O'MAHONY has accomplished so much in his career, but today's win away to Wasps has gone right to the top of his best days in a green or a red jersey.

The Munster captain led a patched up side of senior professionals and newcomers as the Irish province secured a bonus point against the odds in Coventry.

He was brilliant in his own right, but the skipper was keen to hail the five debutants who started the game and a further seven who came off the bench in a remarkable display of depth.

Without 34 senior squad members due to their ill-fated South African adventure and with none of their senior coaching team making the trip, Munster summoned a performance of real quality to get off to a flying start in the Heineken Champions Cup.

"It genuinely rates right up the very top of it (my career). It was a bizarre scenario, the whole thing was bizarre," O'Mahony said.

"It gave us an opportunity to do something really special with a special group of people who haven't spent a lot of time together.

"We spoke about just getting to the game, that was a win in itself. To get a bonus point away from home in Europe. That hasn't really sunk in yet. That's an incredible feat for the guys who played for Munster for the first time, never mind their first European game."

Two weeks ago, O'Mahony's mission was to rally the troops.

With the majority of the squad in isolation and another contingent stuck in South Africa, the flanker set about instilling a group of newcomers with confidence.

"It's hard to sum up. It was an incredible two weeks. Obviously, we've had a lot of disruption and 'you're normally fine-tuning for Europe but we were kind of building from the ground up for the last two weeks," he said.

"It has been incredibly enjoyable. It's been a mental experience, but I couldn't be prouder of the lads between the young fellas - obviously, it's an incredible step up for them but they did some job tonight.

'The senior players who were left behind did an incredible job of coaching and doing multiple roles.

"Some guys who would have been 'put their head down and work away,' they put their guard down and really opened up to the young guys and helped them along as much as they could.

"Then the coaches, it was tough for them not being the people who were in isolation, they were the guys here thrown in the deep end. Cossie and Kyri and Greig, they did an incredible job liaising with the other guys and giving us some great sessions."

O'Mahony believes the young blood inspired the older players like himself, Tadhg Beirne and Damian de Allende to go to new heights.

"It gave us a great focus and a great appetite. There was a carrot there to do something really special and there's a carrot in itself for playing European rugby for the club you grew up in," he said.

"A special occasion, guys had to step up and they did that over the last couple of weeks. The senior guys who were left behind did an incredible job and we wanted it as much as the young guys tonight to make it special for everyone. I was delighted to be able to be part of it."