‘It definitely didn’t feel like a 26-point win’ – Leo Cullen not getting carried away with Leinster securing top seed spot

Luke McGrath of Leinster with his son Bobby, aged seven months, and teammates after their side's victory

After watching his side grind out a vital 36-10 win over Racing 92 that secured Leinster's place as top seeds heading into the knockout stages of Champions Cup, Leo Cullen wasn't about to get carried away.

Leinster were not at their fluid best at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon, yet they still managed to come away with a bonus point victory that maintained their remarkable unbeaten season.

Racing asked plenty of questions of Cullen's men throughout, while they exposed some of the old frailties around the maul and scrum along the way.

With that in mind, it was no surprise that Cullen was keen to ensure that no one gets carried away, as Leinster now look forward to not having to play outside of Dublin en course to what they hope will be the winning of that fifth star.

“You've got to be very respectful, it definitely didn't feel like a 26-point win,” Cullen said.

“We had some opportunities early, just snatching at things, not quite accurate enough, little bit slow in some of our ruck arrivals. Racing, to their credit, were very brave defensively.

“You see how aggressive they are with chop tackles, getting guys on the ground quickly, so they have players on the ball quickly. They come up with some big turnovers at different stages, and they're a constant threat as well.

“The pace that they have, some of the ball players they have, you just can't switch off for a second.

“The start of the second half they scored early, and it's a bloody tight game, but credit to our guys, I thought the composure was good, and we stick to the basics, start carrying a bit better and start to recycle and move around and eventually we start to wear them down.

“It took a fair chunk of time. They stuck to the task well, and sometimes that's the way the game goes. Sometimes for whatever reason you're not quite on it, you potentially give up a few chances, but just have to stay patient, and stick to the type of game we want to play, and eventually get the rewards.”

Leinster played with searing tempo early on, and although it wasn't reflected on the scoreboard, they wore Racing down, as the French side were out on their feet in the final quarter, when Leinster caused most of the damage.

“It's a fine line, you don't want to be playing yourself into trouble either, we were definitely just a little bit off,” Cullen admitted.

“It's a good reminder for us, to look back on this game - I'm talking about for the next game in the Champions Cup in 10 weeks' time - that you can look back to 'Let's remember, start the game, how do we get into the game etc'.

“If you find yourself in a hole, credit to the players, they managed to dig themselves out of it and finish the game strongly which is good. Again, the bench added good impact.”

Ahead of linking up with the Ireland squad for the upcoming Six Nations, back-rows Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier were replaced in the second-half, but Cullen allayed any fears surrounding their fitness.

“Caelan it was just his ankle, but very minor,” the Leinster head coach added.

“He was running around fine. We were keen to get Ryan (Baird) on so that cemented that decision.

“Josh just had a bit of a dead leg but very very minor, we were keen to get Scott (Penny) on anyway. It was great for him to make his Champions Cup debut. So nothing too major that I could see anyway.”