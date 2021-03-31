Irish mandatory quarantine rules mean Toulouse Springbok Elstadt can't play against Munster

Scott Fardy being tackled by Toulouse's Rynhardt Elstadt and Zack Holmes as Ross Byrne looks on

Toulouse will have to make do without their Springbok flanker Rynhardt Elstadt against Munster at on Saturday due to Ireland's strict quarantine rules.

Elstadt would almost certainly have played in the Heineken Champions Cup last 16 clash at Thomond Park, but the South African returned home to complete his commercial pilot's licence exam during a recent two-week break in the Top 14.

He sat out the French side's Top 14 meeting with Montpellier last weekend as he went through France's 10-day isolation on his return and began training with the squad on Monday.

Under Ireland's mandatory quarantine rules, any person who left South Africa within 14 days of arrival must isolate in a hotel.

Toulouse are due in Limerick on Thursday, 12 days after Elstadt returned from his homeland, so he will remain in France and miss the game along with assistant coach Alan Zondagh who is in a similar boat.

Toulouse applied for an exemption to organisers European Professional Club Rugby and the Irish government, but this was denied.

"There was provision for rest but the period is obviously not conducive to going to the beach. He had an exam to complete to become an airline pilot and was allowed to leave, with the understanding that would have to honour the French Health Ministry’s 10-day isolation rule," head coach Ugo Mola said of Elsdadt.

