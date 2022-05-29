Irish legend Ronan O’Gara comes up with flawless game-plan

A Champions Cup tournament to remember got the final it deserved. This was high-stakes, dramatic fare, and it was utterly compelling from beginning to the very last second, when Iaiah West’s conversion of Arthur Retiere’s try sealed La Rochelle’s come-from-behind 24-21 victory over Leinster.

The French side were good value for their win, not just for scoring three tries to none, but for keeping their nerve as they turned down three penalties under Leinster’s posts in the last three minutes. This was a coaching masterclass from Ronan O’Gara.

The Irish legend plotted the dismantling of Leinster’s charge for a record fifth Champions Cup title. His forwards ruthlessly targeted the Leinster breakdown, successfully slowing down Leinster’s ball in a way that no other side has been able to match. They brought their power to bear, attacking the Leinster set-piece, they relentlessly harried Jamison Gibson-Park and they brought a man up in midfield to counteract the Johnny Sexton loop.

Leinster never got a chance to play in the areas they wanted to, and had to rely on penalties.

This was everything we wanted to see in the final: two sides with different philosophies, strengths and styles in a tactical duel that was as much cerebral as physical. In many ways, it encapsulated a tournament that got better with every passing round. The presence of an Irish and a French side in the Champions Cup final – not to mention two French sides in Friday night’s Challenge Cup final – is indicative of the state of play in European rugby.

In an uncanny echo of the Six Nations, the French and Irish are duking it out for dominance, with England lagging behind, a clear third in the pecking order. Scotland are comfortably the most competitive of the three remaining teams, with Wales fading fast and Italy the perennial back-markers.

Not only have the best French and Irish teams been winning the vast majority of their games, they have been doing so emphatically. Leinster, La Rochelle and Racing 92 all won their quarter-finals at a canter, no matter the scoreline. The Munster and Toulouse epic, which was settled by a penalty shoot-out, showed how keen the competition between the French and Irish has become. By contrast, neither English team in the quarter-finals came close to reaching the semi-finals.

I have written before of where I believe the French and Irish improvement has come from, which is both nations taking positive steps to ensure that their own young players are coming through. Both are ahead of the English clubs on this front, but at least the process is picking up pace in the Premiership, which will benefit the England national side.

For now, though, one of the main takeaways from this tournament is that the English clubs are off the pace. That much was apparent from the first game, when Racing 92 thrashed Northampton 45-14 at Franklin’s Gardens. With the notable exception of Montpellier, who travelled with much-weakened teams, losing 89-7 at Leinster and 42-6 at Exeter (organisers must stamp this out), the French and Irish were in the ascendancy, especially in the knockout stages.

In both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, the Premiership sides underperformed, and not just against the better-funded French and Irish – witness Exeter and Newcastle being beaten by Glasgow and Saracens losing at home to Edinburgh, who beat Bath.

If both Scottish sides were consistently competitive, this year’s European competitions were an unmitigated train wreck for the Welsh. Not only did two of their three sides in the Champions Cup, Ospreys and Scarlets, fail to win a match, they both failed to register a single try-bonus or losing bonus point and suffered some ignominiously hefty defeats while finishing bottom of the two pools.

Cardiff didn’t win a game either (although they were awarded a controversial walkover against Toulouse) but they at least collected a try bonus and losing bonus point in their home loss to Quins.

Cardiff then dropped into the Challenge Cup, where they lost their only match. In fact the Challenge Cup was as disastrous for the Welsh as the Champions Cup. The Dragons not only lost every game, but they were well beaten by a Benetton side, which won two of its four games. With the South African and Irish provinces now dominating the Champions Cup places from the URC, and the guaranteed Welsh place in the competition set to become a thing of the past, these are dark times in the Principality.

The same cannot be said about the two EPCR tournaments, and the Champions Cup in particular. I thought that the home and away Round of 16 was a triumph, and it’s a huge pity that it has been discarded for next year’s tournament after proving so successful in its first outing.

Yet that is a minor quibble. In all, this has been a magnificent tournament which has thrown up some moments of high drama – who will ever forget that heartbreaking penalty shoot-out between Munster and Toulouse in front of over 40,000 fans? But above all it has been a tournament that has really laid bare the strength of the game in each of the six competing nations.