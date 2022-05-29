| 5.5°C Dublin

Irish legend Ronan O’Gara comes up with flawless game-plan

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara is soaked by his players after the game. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara is soaked by his players after the game. Photo: Sportsfile

Ian McGeechan

A Champions Cup tournament to remember got the final it deserved. This was high-stakes, dramatic fare, and it was utterly compelling from beginning to the very last second, when Iaiah West’s conversion of Arthur Retiere’s try sealed La Rochelle’s come-from-behind 24-21 victory over Leinster.

The French side were good value for their win, not just for scoring three tries to none, but for keeping their nerve as they turned down three penalties under Leinster’s posts in the last three minutes. This was a coaching masterclass from Ronan O’Gara.

