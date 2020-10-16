Irish interest on both sides as Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan named in Racing 92 squad for Champions Cup final

Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo are in the Racing 92 squad for tomorrow's Champions Cup final against Exeter Chiefs. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There will be plenty of Irish interest in Saturday's Champions Cup final with both Racing 92 and Exeter Chiefs naming Ireland internationals in their starting line-up.

Simon Zebo has been selected at fullback for Racing 92 in a star-studded backline containing out-half Finn Russell and Virimi Vakatawa at outside centre, while Wallabies star Kurtley Beale is on the bench.

Joining Beale among the substitutes is Donnacha Ryan, who is surprisingly kept in reserve after playing a key role in the hard-fought win over Saracens in the semi-final. As well as the two Irishmen in the matchday squad, Racing also have one in the coaching box in former Munster player Mike Prendergast, who is in charge of the backs.

Exeter Chiefs, who are competing in their first European Cup final, also have two Irish players in their squad. Former Ireland international and Ulster centre Ian Whitten wears the 12 jersey, while Gareth Steenson is the backup out-half.

Racing 92 are aiming to lift the Champions Cup for the first time, having previously lost the final in both 2016 and 2018. The game kicks off at 16.45 and is live on Virgin Media One.

Exeter: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ian Whitten, 11 Tom O’Flaherty, 10 Joe Simmonds (c), 9 Jack Maunder, 8 Sam Simmonds, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Dave Ewers, 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Jonny Gray, 3 Harry Williams, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1 Alec Hepburn

Replacements: 16 Jack Yeandle, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Jannes Kirsten, 21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22 Gareth Steenson, 23 Ollie Devoto

Racing: 15 Simon Zebo, 14 Louis Dupichot, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Henry Chavancy (c), 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Teddy Iribaren, 8 Antonie Claassen, 7 Fabien Sanconnie, 6 Wenceslas Lauret, 5 Dominic Bird, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 3 Georges Henri Colombe, 2 Camille Chat, 1 Eddy Ben Arous

Replacements: 16 Teddy Baubigny, 17 Hassane Kolingar, 18 Ali Oz, 19 Donnacha Ryan, 20 Boris Palu, 21 Maxime Machenaud, 22 Olivier Klemenczak, 23 Kurtley Beale

Online Editors