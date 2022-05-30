Ireland will fear contagion as Leinster’s power failure points to systematic issues

The cameras frequently honed in on Eddie Jones and his crew of coaches who looked like they were thoroughly enjoying their busman’s holiday in Marseille as they absorbed the lessons of a compelling final.

The Australian has been waxing lyrical about Leinster recently, but the Irish province’s defeat at Stade Vélodrome was a reminder of a truth that he knows only too well from the 2019 World Cup final.

Perhaps ‘no scrum, no win’ is too narrow a focus for this particular home truth, but when it comes to the issues facing Leinster and Irish rugby in the next 18 months, everything centres around the close encounters of the tight-five.

There was no footage of Andy Farrell sitting in the stands, but you can rest assured that the Ireland coach and his assistants tuned in and what they saw was a reminder of an uncomfortable truth that has haunted the Leinster and Irish players after their biggest defeats in the past few seasons.

Scrum, maul, breakdown and close-in collisions. They may not be sexy, but if you can’t get on top there you’re in trouble.

Leinster are brilliantly coached and superbly conditioned, but as Stephen Ferris put it yesterday, “sizes win prizes” and the very top end of the game is populated by the biggest beasts.

After the 2019 Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to a Saracens side that slowly, but surely overwhelmed his side physically, Leo Cullen shrugged and said: “It’s just genetics.”

Cullen and Stuart Lancaster sit atop the goldmine that is the Leinster schools system, but for all of its riches, it does not produce athletes with Will Skelton or Uini Atonio’s profile.

“Sometimes rugby is physics, isn’t it?” Lancaster said after last year’s loss to La Rochelle.

“It’s mass times velocity, and it’s helpful to have one or two (players) who can do that.”

In reaction to their defeats to Saracens in 2019 and 2020 and the 2021 loss to Ronan O’Gara’s men, Leinster have adjusted their recruitment strategy.

Last summer, they shifted Andrew Porter across the scrum and recruited Michael Ala’alatoa to their front-row. This summer, they’ll welcome Munster’s South African Jason Jenkins and All Black centre Charlie Ngatai who celebrated a Challenge Cup win for Lyon on Friday night.

Both men will provide cover for the Ireland players when they’re away, while they also look like very useful bench options for the biggest games against the most sizeable opposition.

If a second half is starting to get away from the province, Cullen will be able to send on a 124kg Springbok to bolster his pack and a 102kg All Black to help with the midfield effort.

Leinster will continue to be one of the top two or three sides in Europe and as well as their tight-exchanges issues and scrum problems, they’ll investigate why their execution and decision-making wilted.

For all of the plaudits they lap up from one end of the season to another, Saturday’s defeat leaves them with one Champions Cup title in 10 seasons. They remain favourites to add another United Rugby Championship to their collection, but with their budget, history, coaching staff and squad they should expect a better return at the top end.

As O’Gara said, one French forward flying off his feet at the wrong time would have handed Leinster the title and they’d be lauded, but win or lose the lessons for Irish rugby are as plain as day.

And, while Cullen and Co can recruit a few overseas options to redress the balance, Farrell is dealing with a more limited set of options. Ireland’s Triple Crown was worthy of celebration, but there were worrying, familiar trends in the defeat to France and the win over England.

South Africa await in the pool next year, France lurk as potential quarter-final opponents; there is time to find solutions but aside from Joe McCarthy there are no obvious candidates waiting in the wings who can redress the balance.

Both Leinster and Ireland play a highly attractive brand of rugby capable of beating most sides, but on the occasions when the biggest beasts drag them down a blind alley and begin to squeeze they struggle to cope with the conditions.

Unless they find a way to breathe, France 2023 could end in an ugly way.