Inside knowledge ROG and I have of Leinster will be a benefit in semi-final – Gibbes

La Rochelle director of rugby Jono Gibbes believes the knowledge he and head coach Ronan O’Gara have of Leinster will stand to them ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup semi-final.

Former All Black Gibbes spent six seasons at Leinster from 2008 to 2014, while Ireland legend O’Gara keeps a keen eye on the scene in this country as he makes his impressive way in coaching.

The duo take charge of the team that stand in Leo Cullen’s side’s way of a sixth top-tier European final this weekend and Gibbes knows what’s coming.

“It’s certainly a benefit. It helps. But also we have guys who have played as French internationals against Ireland. We have Will (Skelton) who played a final against Leinster not that long ago (for Saracens in 2019). It’s certainly a benefit,” he said.

“Ronan really understands the mentality of the players better than I do.

“I have an insight of the culture there, but the environment has certainly changed. It’s about understanding what drives them culturally.

“It is a benefit but it’s not a massive advantage to us or anything like that. It just helps drive a few messages, which to be fair would be consistent anyway with a match of this scale, but it certainly helps a bit with Leinster and how they take advantage of a few things.

“We’re preparing for a big battle of pressure. Them trying to build pressure, being comfortable under pressure and that’s what we’re expecting.”

Gibbes downplayed the absence of Johnny Sexton from the Leinster ranks, but La Rochelle were boosted yesterday by the news that out-halves Ihaia West and Jules Plisson, scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow and prop Arthur Joly are set to be fit.