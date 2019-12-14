Injury-ravaged Munster miss golden opportunity as Saracens reignite European challenge

On paper, this looked like a huge test for Munster but the way the game unfolded it developed into a golden opportunity they failed to take.

The champions may have had a host of big guns back, but they were rattled midway through the second-half having made a number of uncharacteristic errors.

But Munster – who lost Peter O’Mahony in the warm-up and three more Ireland internationals by the 53rd minute - failed to take the chances that presented themselves and, eventually, succumbed to an increasingly ferocious effort from the home side, who brought themselves firmly into the Pool 4 picture with two rounds to go.

This defeat means Sarries edge the head-to-head over the two games and Munster must win away to Racing 92 in round five to have any hope of a return to the quarter-finals. It was always going to be a tough day for Munster and things got even more difficult when they lost their skipper to a groin injury in the warm-up, forcing Johann van Graan into a late re-shuffle as Jack O’Donoghue came into the team.

CJ Stander took over the captaincy, but it was his opposite number Billy Vunipola who started with intent as Owen Farrell opened the scoring with a penalty after a Munster offside. Munster then suffered another blow when Tadhg Beirne went down after a clever carry and needed oxygen as he was stretchered off with an ankle injury.

Despite their re-jigged back-row, Munster dominated the subsequent scrum but referee Pascal Gauzere somehow punished O’Donoghue for slipping his bind Saracens went to the corner, forcing two maul penalties before the Waterford man managed to get in on the ball to force a crucial turnover with help from Billy Holland.

When James Cronin followed it up with a breakdown turnover on his own 10m line, the men in red finally got out of their own half. JJ Hanrahan got them off the mark with a penalty, but it should have been more as Saracens survived two scrums and a lineout in their own ’22 and Munster failed to spot a clear-cut opportunity before being held up over the line.

Worse, they lost another Ireland international as John Ryan limped off, but Munster survived another Saracens visit to their ’22 when Keith Earls brilliantly dispossessed Richard Wigglesworth legally on his own line and Conor Murray cleared his lines from the scrum. A Murray high tackle handed Farrell a chance to restore Saracens’ lead, but the England star missed a kick normally well within his range.

There was another sign that the hosts were slightly off their game when Elliot Daly kicked a penalty dead when looking for the corner. That meant the first-half finished 3-3 and Hanrahan put his side in front four minutes into the second-half when Ben Earl got his timing wrong on Keith Earls. Munster were growing in confidence, with Chris Farrell to the fore of their physical effort, stripping Joel Kpoku in contact and chipping in behind where Max Malins threw a loose pass into touch.

But they struggled to make the most of their opportunity as the black wall held firm and Earls was dumped into touch by Sean Maitland. That kicked off an almighty row that started with Sarries hooker Jamie George and Munster medic Dr Jamie Kearns and ended with a pile-up over the touchline. Referee Pascal Gauzere handed Munster the penalty, but Hanrahan couldn’t make it a six-point game as he pulled his effort wide.

The row saw the temperature rise and every moment was greeted vociferously as tension mounted and Mako Vunipola and Jean Kleyn effected two turnovers apiece as the momentum swung both ways. Farrell turned down a chance to draw the sides level from under the posts after Nick Isiekwe stole Niall Scannell’s throw, opting for a scrum. The Saracens pack earned two penalties from the set-piece and, at the third attempt, Billy Vunipola broke right and sucked in four defenders before releasing Maitland to power past the covering Tommy O’Donnell.

Farrell missed the conversion, meaning Munster were chasing a two-point lead. However, a dropped ball from Earls invited Saracens to attack and they stepped up through the gears as beautiful hands from Mako Vunipola released Farrell and he found Malins who in turn fed Vincent Koch. Nick Tompkins stepped past Holland and after 15 phases the pressure told and Mako Vunipola picked and crashed over from close range.

Farrell stretched the lead to nine, meaning Munster were now chasing a bonus point and they coughed up another opportunity in contact as the game began to slip away from them. They pushed for a losing bonus, but couldn’t break the superb Saracens defence down and left with nothing. It’s all uphill from here.

SARACENS – M Malins; S Maitland, A Lozowski (D Taylor 60), N Tompkins, E Daly; O Farrell (capt), R Wigglesworth (B Spencer 53); M Vunipola (R Barrington 74), J George (T Woolstencroft 74), V Koch (J Ibuanokpe 74); J Kpoku (J Wray 59), G Kruis; N Isiekwe, B Earl, B Vunipola.

MUNSTER – M Haley; A Conway (D Goggin 53), C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray (N McCarthy 74); J Cronin (L O’Connor 67), N Scannell (K O’Byrne 74), J Ryan (S Archer 24); J Kleyn (F Wycherley 68), B Hollland; T Beirne (T O’Donnell 11), J O’Donoghue, CJ Stander (capt). Ref: P Gauzere (France)

