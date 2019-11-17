Injury crisis fails to derail Connacht as Irishmen secure fine Champions Cup win over Montpellier

Already in the midst of an injury crisis, the western province were forced into a major reshuffle on the morning of the match when they lost three starters and then found themselves under their own posts within two minutes of the game kicking off.

It was the only try they conceded to their expensively assembled, star-studded opponents who couldn't back up their physical power with the accuracy and discipline they needed and lost their way as the game went off.

Connacht needed big performances and they got loads.

Paul Boyle was relentlessly physical in the face of a monstrous opposition pack, with Robin Copeland and Colby Fainga'a outstanding alongside him. In midfield, Tom Daly and Bundee Aki never stopped taking the game to their guests, while Caolin Blade was a constant threat and hooker Tom McCartney made a series of big plays.

In the end, it was 22-year-old replacement out-half Conor Fitzgerald who kicked the winning score before his defence ground out the victory to the delight of the 6,229-capacity crowd at the Sportsground.

Before the game, Andy Friend was forced into a slew of changes with Niyi Adeolokun, Matt Healy and captain Jarrad Butler pulled from the XV, with John Porch, Daly and Copeland called up and a number of players switching position.

And the home side were behind within 69 seconds of kick-off as All Black Aaron Cruden crossed for the opening try.

It was worryingly easy for Connacht, with Wallaby Caleb Timu returning Jack Carty's chip with interest before Montpellier got their carriers going. They then used prop Mikheil Nariashvili to pull the ball back and moved the ball wide to Anthony Bouthier who stepped outside Blade, drew Porch and fed Yvan Reilhac and he sent Cruden over under the sticks.

Benoit Paillague, but Connacht looked to respond and almost scored when Carty shimmied and released Boyle, only for scrum-half Paillaugue to pick off his pass to Blade.

Carty missed the corner with a touch-finder, but Paul Boyle came up with a couple of big plays to keep his side on the front foot.

Already down to the bare bones in the second-row, Connacht lost Cillian Gallagher to a head injury after 13 minutes and they spurned another chance when Carty's couldn't find Kyle Godwin who was in acres of space.

The out-half got his side off the mark when Montpellier failed to protect the ball after a dominant maul, Connacht cleared and Aki chopped Anthony Bouthier at the ankles and then helped Tom McCartney to force a penalty at the ruck.

Back came Montpellier, with their forwards winning collisions and Cruden picking his moments. Gabriel Ngandebe might have done better when slipped through by Bouthier. Porch killed the ball and Paillaugue made it 10-3.

Connacht spurned another chance when McCartney made a big turnover and Aki released centre partner Daly.He failed to spot Blade inside him and, on the next phase, Godwin sent an aimless chip into the '22.

The Westerners were living on the edge at the other end, however, and blindside Kelian Galletier thought he was in only to be called back for a highly dubious forward pass.

That kept Connacht in the match and they took advantage of their position to level on the stroke of half-time.

There was a bit of luck involved when Paillaugue's box-kick cannoned off the backside of his loosehead prop and ref Matthew Carley gave Connacht a scrum in the Montpellier '22.

They made the most of it, sending Tom Daly up the middle and working their way through several phases before Blade went close and Boyle powered through Paul Willemse to score.

Carty missed the chance to level, but instead Connacht went in ahead at the break. Their scrum forced a penalty on half-way, Willemse took the legs out from Fainga'a and was handed a yellow card. The out-half kicked to the corner and the home pack made the extra man count, brilliantly mauling over for McCartney to score.

Again, Carty missed the conversion meaning Friend's men took a three point lead in at the break.

Paillaugue levelled six minutes after the restart as Willem Jacques du Plessis replaced Willemse, the first of six sizeable forwards they were able to roll off the bench.

Connacht's bench was not in the same class, so Friend relied on his starters to get the job done.

They kept at it, fighting their way through a series of phases in the Montpellier '22 before Blade slipped Youri Delhommel to score and Carty made it a seven point game.

Back came Montpellier, but Aki pulled off a superb breakdown penalty as they rumbled forward and Carty cleared.

But the scores were level once more just after the hour-mark, as steady scrum ball provided the platform for Jan Serfontein to steam-roll Carty, before Bouthier stepped Daly and left a trail of flailing tacklers in his wake to score and Paillaugue made it 20-all.

Friend replaced Carty with youngster Conor Fitzgerald and he flung a risky pass that got lots of reward when it found Godwin and Timu went off his feet at the ruck. The replacement out-half nailed the penalty to put the hosts out in front once again.

Another superb breakdown play, this time from Denis Buckley, thwarted a Montpellier attack as the clock ticked past 70 minutes.

McCartney overthrew the lineout and after Bismarck du Plessis surged into home territory, Connacht survived through 16 phases before Copeland brilliantly turned the ball over.

From there, they managed their way home to open their campaign with a famous victory.

CONNACHT – D Leader; J Porch, B Aki, T Daly, K Godwin; J Carty (C Fitzgerald 65), C Blade; D Buckley, T McCartney (capt) (D Heffernan 74), D Robertson-McCoy (C Kenny 74); C Gallagher (J Maksymiw 14) (E Masterson 65), U Dillane; P Boyle, C Fainga'a, R Copeland.

MONTPELLIER – A Bouthier; G Ngandebe, A Vincent, J Serfontein, Y Reilhac; A Cruden (H Immelman 57), B Paillague (capt) (E Sanga 65); M Narishvili (G Fichten 56), Y Delhommel (B Du Plessis 55), M Haouas (J Du Plessis 71); N Janse van Rensburg, P Willemse (WJ du Plessis 47); K Galletier (J Bardy 56), Y Camara (F Ouedraogo 74), C Timu.

Ref: M Carley (England)

