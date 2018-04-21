'I'm on a jammy run' - Immense James Ryan has yet to taste defeat in professional rugby
Leinster lock James Ryan is tearing it up this season and his record now stands at 20-0.
The 21-year-old star opened the scoring for Leinster today in a 38-16 semi-final win over the Scarlets at the Aviva that booked their trip to the Champions Cup final in Bilbao on May 12.
He ended the game as top carrier (16) and joint highest tackler (12).
Having played a huge role in Ireland's Grand Slam success, Ryan is now a win away from extending his unbeaten run and earning another of the game's top prizes.
"I'm on a bit of a jammy run at the moment so hopefully (it will continue)," he told Sky Sports.
Johnny Sexton scored one of his side's five tries and added 13 points with the boot to book a place against either Racing 92 or Munster in the final.
Ryan, Cian Healy, Fergus McFadden and Scott Fardy scored the Irish side's other tries, while Tadgh Beirne crossed for Scarlets' sole score.
Despite the clinical nature of Leinster's display, Ryan sees room for improvement.
"For large parts of the game we really delivered on what we spoke about. We wanted out forwards getting around the corner and getting us gainline and giving good ball for the backs to use but I still think there is another gear we can go to," he added.
"Plenty to work on and plenty to look at."
The Leinster pack was dominant in every facet of the game but Ryan felt their dominace of the collisions was pivotal.
"It's so important in any game but especially a semi-final. Scarlets have such a good pack. A lot of Wales internationals so we knew that for us to get a result today we were going to have to dominate in that area."
Online Editors
Related Content
- Awesome Leinster obliterate the Scarlets to book their place in Champions Cup decider
- Leinster 38 Scarlets 16 as it happened: Hosts flex their muscles to confirm final place
- Leinster player ratings: Numerous top performers as hosts bully Scarlets into submission at the Aviva
- French newspaper heaps praise on Munster fans ahead of clash with Racing in Bordeaux
- Leinster start race for All-Ireland final
- Munster will need vintage display to secure final spot
- Leinster won't catch cold in attempt to quell the Scarlet fever
- Johnny Sexton admits that he must realise when he should 'bite his tongue'
- Scarlets scouting report: Tadhg Beirne out to spoil old club's party again
- Alan Quinlan: The rivalry between Leinster and Scarlets has been simmering nicely but could reach boiling point today
- Champions Cup semi-finals: Everything you need to know as Leinster and Munster bid for All-Ireland final in Bilbao