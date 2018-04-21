Leinster lock James Ryan is tearing it up this season and his record now stands at 20-0.

'I'm on a jammy run' - Immense James Ryan has yet to taste defeat in professional rugby

The 21-year-old star opened the scoring for Leinster today in a 38-16 semi-final win over the Scarlets at the Aviva that booked their trip to the Champions Cup final in Bilbao on May 12.

He ended the game as top carrier (16) and joint highest tackler (12). Having played a huge role in Ireland's Grand Slam success, Ryan is now a win away from extending his unbeaten run and earning another of the game's top prizes.

"I'm on a bit of a jammy run at the moment so hopefully (it will continue)," he told Sky Sports. Johnny Sexton scored one of his side's five tries and added 13 points with the boot to book a place against either Racing 92 or Munster in the final.

Ryan, Cian Healy, Fergus McFadden and Scott Fardy scored the Irish side's other tries, while Tadgh Beirne crossed for Scarlets' sole score. Despite the clinical nature of Leinster's display, Ryan sees room for improvement.

"For large parts of the game we really delivered on what we spoke about. We wanted out forwards getting around the corner and getting us gainline and giving good ball for the backs to use but I still think there is another gear we can go to," he added. "Plenty to work on and plenty to look at."

The Leinster pack was dominant in every facet of the game but Ryan felt their dominace of the collisions was pivotal.

"It's so important in any game but especially a semi-final. Scarlets have such a good pack. A lot of Wales internationals so we knew that for us to get a result today we were going to have to dominate in that area."

