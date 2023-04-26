‘I’m getting a good bit of stick’ – Chelsea fan Hugo Keenan scanning the horizon for Leinster

Ireland full-back’s lessons from Frank Lampard as excitement builds for Toulouse challenge

Hugo Keenan once dreamed of playing in the Champions League for Chelsea but ultimately ended up with another distinguished outfit who have been even more dominant in Europe.

Although their recent record is underwhelming, Leinster have at least won twice as many Champions Cups (4) as his beloved Chelsea have claimed Champions League titles (2).

The multi-medalled Grand-Slam winning full-back had been hoping his twin true blue love affairs might both feature in semi-finals this term but, after Leinster’s belatedly smooth quarter-final taming of the Tigers from Leicester, he had to suffer another wound as Real Madrid plunged their Chelsea dagger into fans’ hearts.

“Yeah, it was good to get over to the Chelsea game,” he says of the quick-fire jaunt a few weeks’ back with Ciarán Frawley and Jimmy O’Brien.

“It was a pity about the result now but ah it’s a cool atmosphere, a cool stadium, there’s a good buzz around it.”

He smiles when someone wonders had he expected an unlikely success.

“Todd Boehly did come out and say we were going to get a 3-0 win but I don’t think anyone was believing that!”

He doesn’t get the gag, however, when it’s put to him that being a Chelsea fan might make him appreciate being in such a well-oiled organisation as Leinster.

His boss, Leo Cullen, had just directed several barrels towards Saracens in defence of his province but Keenan is either too diplomatic or a Chelsea fan lacking in self-deprecation.

“Yeah, you’ve got to appreciate it, you know? No, it’s tough being in here with all, the United, Liverpool and Arsenal fans. There’s not many Chelsea lads around, so I’m getting a good bit of stick.”

On a sporting level, he does alight on some comparisons; Frank Lampard may be an undistinguished manager but he was a supreme midfielder.

His ability to understand the spaces in which he operated is an attribute which Keenan is fondly appreciate of; especially when the international full-back has several acres to roam, at once warding off danger and seeking to exploit it.

“There’s not too much correlation although I suppose if you went into those environments, and I got to go into Chelsea or into a Premier League club, I’m sure there’d be a lot to take from it.

“I suppose the only thing that we’ve really looked at with football and the correlation to rugby is maybe a bit on scanning.

“There’s always that clip of Frank Lampard constantly looking over his shoulder, like he did it 20 or 30 times before setting up a pass and ultimately setting up a goal.

“It’s important, especially this weekend now, with all their threats around the place and the kicking options and what not.

“Stuart Lancaster (Leinster senior coach) has shown those clips a few times now.

“We talk about it a lot, about seeing pictures and seeing what people are doing off the ball, what resources you have as well as what they have, in both attack and defence. So, yeah, it’s something we bring up a good bit.”

Keenan will have his hands full this weekend. Even without metronomic full-back Melvyn Jaminet, Toulouse will pose a significant threat with the boot this weekend.

“They’ve got the most kick metres in the Champions Cup. I think they just choose their time to counter-attack, choose their time to go from deep, but they’ll enter into those kick battles with Romain Ntamack and Thomas Ramos back there, Antoine Dupont or whoever it is, they’ve got a lot of kicking options.

“So yeah, they’re definitely probably doing it a bit more. It’s just an extra challenge, isn’t it, constantly being alive.

“You look at that Freddie Steward and Jack van Poortvliet clip where they were swapping in the back field and Dupont’s left foot 50/22 into that corner. Like, that’s the sort of talent you’re up against.

“But, it’s the challenge you want to be facing, and a challenge to be getting excited about as well.”

James Lowe’s absence thieves Leinster of one booming left foot but Jimmy O’Brien is likely to deputise; Keenan is convinced he can do so with aplomb.

But he also knows that he too must provide more assurance from his weaker foot, alighting upon a skewed kick against England in the Six Nations when he didn’t trust his lesser renowned peg.

“I can use it, even if not quite the length of Lowe’s. You can’t be unsure of your left foot, you need it as back-up and I’ve been working on it last year or two.

“I still regret not using my left foot against England, it’s a difficult kick running back, remember the one I sliced? It’s a learning to trust myself to use my left foot.

“You naturally go to the right, when you’re fatigued and under pressure, it does creep into your mind. But it’s about backing the skills to do something from the training ground which may not be naturally comfortable, knowing it’s the right decision.”

Leinster are deemed favourites to repeat last year’s semi-final win but, with doubts to key forwards and missing two Grand Slam regulars, including influential captain, they know that Toulouse will be a more fearsome opposition than the side who pitched up so soon after a torrid penalty shoot-out against Munster last spring.

“They’re in a rich vein of form so they’ll be fancying their chances and they’ll be motivated after last year,” he warns.

“But I suppose they’re the ones with five stars, they got there before us. That’s the way we’re looking at it, so we’re not going to be shy of motivation either.”

He is determined not to get a double dose of European blues.