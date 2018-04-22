Donnacha Ryan will be preparing for a Champions Cup final appearance on May 12 against Leinster but couldn't help but feel for his former teammates after helping Racing 92 to a 27-22 success over Munster today in Bordeaux.

Donnacha Ryan will be preparing for a Champions Cup final appearance on May 12 against Leinster but couldn't help but feel for his former teammates after helping Racing 92 to a 27-22 success over Munster today in Bordeaux.

'I'm bitterly disappointed for the lads' - Donnacha Ryan all class as he commiserates with his former Munster teammates

The Tipperary lock was immense for the Ciel Et Blanc today.

The game was won inside the first 22 minutes with Teddy Thomas getting a brace of tries and passing up the chance of a hat-trick to allow Maxime Machenaud to score. At one stage Munster trailed 27-3 but late tries from Simon Zebo, Rhys Marshall and Andrew Conway put a better complexion on the scoreline.

Ryan couldn't help but feel for his former charges after they fell at the second last hurdle for the second year running. "We really put the foot to the floor and trained really hard for the last four days in a row," he told BT Sport.

"We put a lot of effort into the first half and we said we'd try and hang on. I'm disappointed by the penalties we gave away, it is something we have to work on. "With Munster's fitness they are able to up the tempo and small margins in the end did it for us today.

"I'm bitterly disappointed for the lads. I know how much it means to them. "It's going to be a tough task in a few weeks time."

"Bitterly disappointed for the lads. I know how much it means to them" - Former Munster man Donnacha Ryan spoke after his side's win in Bordeaux. #R92vMUN pic.twitter.com/KaSQeTu5bT — eir Sport (@eirSport) April 22, 2018 Donnacha Ryan getting some reception, he was superb today pic.twitter.com/vaThSz4TsG — Rúaidhrí O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) April 22, 2018

Online Editors