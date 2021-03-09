‘I’ll definitely have to do my homework’ – French lessons on the cards for Munster coach Stephen Larkham

Munster backs’ coach Stephen Larkham admits he will have to scrub up on his French lessons after Munster were drawn against Toulouse in Tuesday’s Champions Cup last 16 draw.

After winning their two Champions Cup games against Harlequins and Clermont, Munster were granted a home draw from this round. But if they get past the French side they could face a rematch against Clermont in the quarter-finals, with the winners of their clash with Wasps hosting either Munster or Toulouse.

“I’ll definitely have to do my homework, it’s a team that I haven’t really spent any time on this year but that’ll come down the track,” said Larkham.

“Our focus is definitely on Scarlets this weekend. We’re in Tuesday already, we’ve got a game on Friday. There will be a bit of buzz around this draw now this afternoon and maybe tomorrow but we’ve definitely got a strong focus here on Scarlets this weekend first.

“Then over the next couple of weeks, we’ll certainly do our homework so that we’re prepped for that one as well. I think, you know, we’ve done it all season, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We want to make sure that the most important game is the game this weekend.”

Munster will play Toulouse at Thomond Park on the first weekend in April, but a week earlier they will meet Leinster in the PRO14 final in Dublin.

Last weekend’s win over Connacht made sure of top spot in Conference B for Johann van Graan’s side, who face Scarlets and Benetton rugby in their remaining pool games before the league decider on Saturday 27 March.

